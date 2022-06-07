More NZ parents come forward after finding mould on their Mocka cots

More New Zealand customers have found mould on their children’s Mocka cots despite living in warm, dry houses.

Following a story last week about Oamaru woman Emily Hawker who was horrified to find mould on her young son’s Mocka Aspiring cot, Hawker said she had been contacted by 28 people who’d had the same problem.

Stuff has been contacted by 10 people who found mould on a Mocka cot, ranging from 10 years ago to within the past few days.

Jerusha Tucker​ said she found mould on the base of her daughter’s cot on Saturday morning when she went to change her sheet. She had been checking the cot regularly after reading reports of mould on them in Australia, and said it was a shocking discovery.

“Fortunately the mould wasn’t too bad, but there was still mould!”

The house was brand new, warm, dry and clean, and nothing else in the house had mould on it, she said.

SUPPLIED Oamaru woman Emily Hawker was horrified to find mould underneath her son’s Mocka cot, despite checking it regularly.

One parent who did not wish to be named, because she felt embarrassed, found mould on the cot despite checking it weekly.

Her house was warm and ventilated with double glazing, a DVS system, heat pump and wood burner, and windows that were opened most days.

Last week she discovered some mould, which was very light and patchy at that stage, she said.

“I am so particular about living in a healthy home so to find the start of mould on the bottom of my 12-month-old’s cot makes me want to cry!”

She had been in touch with Mocka which offered a refund after she sent a number of emails. The company had suggested she ws to blame, she said.

Another parent who did not wish to be named said she found mould on her daughter’s Mocka Boston cot two weeks ago despite regular checks.

“I was horrified – we also live in a warm dry, double-glazed house. When I saw reports of this earlier in the year, I immediately thought, ‘This wouldn’t happen to mine, it’ll only be those people who unfortunately live in damp houses’.”

Before the discovery, her daughter had been sick with a cold for a month-and-a-half.

While cleaning the bedroom two weeks ago to work out if something was affecting her child’s health, she looked under the cot and found it covered with mould.

“I was so angry, because I was also regularly checking it and on a weekly basis standing the mattress up to air underneath,” she said. “It must have happened so quickly.”

She took the cot out of the room and bought a new cot with slats in the base. Almost immediately her daughter’s congestion went away, she said.

She was told by a doctor that exposure to mould under the age of one could lead to asthma.

“I am really fearful that this might happen. I’m both furious and sad, as a bad mum for letting this happen.”

She contacted Mocka and sent photos, and while she was offered a refund she felt the company did not take her concerns seriously enough.

“I honestly believe this is due to the design and material of the board that sits under the mattress, which instead of being a typical slat wood base, it’s a solid MDF base,” she said.

Mocka was approached for comment on Monday.

Last week, a Mocka spokesperson said the company had received very limited enquiries about mould in New Zealand, and all the company’s cots complied with all mandatory and voluntary safety standards.

The company had been doing testing and was working with an independent safety organisation to understand what might contribute to mould growth.

After mould was reportedly found on the base of Mocka cots in Australia earlier this year, the country’s consumer watchdog said people should stop using the cot immediately and contact the firm if mould was found.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission did not issue a recall notice, but said it had received reports of potentially dangerous mould growing on the base of some cots.