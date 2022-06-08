Artificial intelligence to shape future of fishing with targeted catches

Sealord's scientist Charles Heaphy says artificial intelligence will allow the fishing industry to better control what’s caught.

Using artificial intelligence in New Zealand’s fishing industry to better control what is harvested and improve fisheries sustainability is only a few years away, a Nelson-based scientist believes.

Charles Heaphy, Sealord’s in-house scientist and resource manager, said artificial intelligence (AI) would have huge benefits for the seafood industry, including allowing commercial fishers to only harvest what they want to be catching and to help further protect other wildlife.

“We could have a list of what’s in the net before we pull the net up.”

Speaking on World Oceans Day on Wednesday, Heaphy said that globally, the state of the oceans was concerning but he believed the picture was generally improving.

“As more fishers and consumers choose sustainability that helps across all fisheries,” he said.

In the high seas there were fewer areas that were “the wild west”, as most areas had international agreements over them, which helped. New Zealand was one of the best, with 97% of species sustainably caught, Heaphy said.

The fishing industry was still young, he said, with some of the science the modern fisheries were based on only found out in the past 20 years.

He was excited about the potential for machine vision and AI to recognise species and size while the fish were still in the water, and using that to control what’s caught.

“Artificial intelligence, for a lot of industries, the potential is on one hand limitless and the other hand unknown.”

Artificial intelligence technology would be available for New Zealand’s fishing industry in a couple of years, although then the industry and country had to decide how AI was regulated for the sector to use, Heaphy said.

“It’s really close.”

With artificial intelligence the commercial fishing industry may be able to keep the fish they need and release alive the fish they don't, says Sealord scientist Charles Heaphy.

Heaphy said commercial fishers had all sorts of factors to work with, such as water temperature, weather, tide and constantly changing ocean currents and nutrients, while also trying to find the right species they were targeting, at the right time and the right size – wanting fish while they were in their growth stage so the population was resilient.

Artificial intelligence would make it less likely the industry was catching fish it did not have quota for, and less likely protected species such as New Zealand fur seals were caught, he said.

There was potential for fishers to let go of unwanted fish in the water and for devices in nets to separate some fish out, he said.

“The first easy wins are to take our marine mammal catch down to zero.

“If we can fully understand what goes through the mouth of the net that’s going to be a huge benefit,” said Heaphy, who has been with Sealord for 15 years. “It will take AI to do that.”

In addition, when climate change was taken into consideration, the use of AI would mean boats did not have to steam as far, and fishing, which already provided a low carbon alternative protein, would get even better, Heaphy said.

“When we can quantify exactly what species are in the net, keep what we need and release alive what we don’t, that is smart fishing. AI is very much on the horizon and starting to become a consideration in all the projects that I’m working on.”

Sealord was already involved with “precision harvesting”, which used technology to allow for more precise catches and fish to be landed in better condition, and also had an advanced analytics project, working alongside technology company Datacom to help with its sustainable fishing goals.

The analytics project brings together historical fishing data with satellite environmental data and real-time sensor readings from fishing vessels to more accurately predict where to find different fish species and minimise bycatch of non-quota fish species.