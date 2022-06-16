Removal of pre-departure tests will help bring cost of airfares down, travel agent says

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says customers should book early to avoid paying high airfares.

Removing pre-departure test requirements for entry into New Zealand will help bring down soaring airfare prices, says Travel Agents' Association president Brent Thomas.

From 11.59pm Monday travellers to New Zealand will no longer be required to present a negative Covid-19 test before their flight.

Thomas said removing the requirement would bring more airlines back to New Zealand, and result in additional capacity being put on by airlines that were either already operating or had signalled a return.

“It will give them confidence to bring that extra capacity back in,” Thomas said.

“We’ve seen that around the world as soon as you stop the requirement for a pre-departure test airlines respond by bringing back more capacity.”

That also created greater competition which helped bring airfares down, he said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Air New Zealand says its fares have increased on average 20% compared to before the pandemic.

“It’s going to change the landscape from a pricing point of view.”

More competitive pricing would be particularly evident in the fourth quarter of the year when New Zealand’s peak summer season started, he said.

Stats NZ data shows the cost of international air travel has increased by 53% since the fourth quarter of 2019, and the cost of domestic air travel has decreased 16% in that time.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said it cost twice as much to fuel its Dreamliners from Auckland to Los Angeles as it did in early 2020, and other costs were going up too.

“This, combined with high demand for flights, means you will see higher fares than usual across our network,” Foran said.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said its fares had risen on average 20% compared to February 2020 fares.

“It’s a combination of rising fuel costs, capacity restraints and an increase in general operating costs,” the spokeswoman said.

The increase had happened gradually over that period, she said.

“Much like other businesses around New Zealand, general operating costs have risen across the board.”

Fuel costs made up between 10% to 15% of a fare and 25% to 35% on international flights, she said.

Supplied Independent economist Benje Patterson says passenger demand has been outstripping airline capacity.

Independent economist Benje Patterson said a perfect storm had come together to push up the price of airfares.

“Not only are costs rising rapidly, but customer demand is recovering faster than airline capacity is returning to our shores.

“The reality is that many flights in international markets, particularly those across the Tasman are chocker and the airlines are able to rapidly lift their prices without worrying about customers finding seats with a competitor.”

There was unlikely to be further rapid increases to airfares in the months ahead, he said.

“As airline capacity returns to servicing the New Zealand market, there will be an increase in competition.”

Despite costs remaining high, Air New Zealand would need to sharpen its pricing to retain customers when they had other options, he said.

Further escalations to fuel prices could send prices higher, but there would be limits to how much of these increases would be passed on to customers over the short-term, he said.

“Not only do airlines hedge against fuel prices in the short-run, but they will also be wary of degrading their brand by ratcheting up ticket prices too much more.”

The prospect of competitors re-entering the market over the months ahead would also make Air New Zealand wary of “pushing the pricing boat out too far” as its customers would shortly have other options again for flying, he said.

A research note by Forsyth Barr analysts Andy Bowley and Matt Noland said Air New Zealand’s recent upgrade of its loss guidance for the 2022 financial year, reflected a strong recovery in demand, partly offset by higher fuel costs.

Fuel prices remained Air New Zealand’s largest headwind to a recovery to pre-Covid levels of profitability, the note said.

Its hedging approach deferred the full impact of higher crude oil prices but left Air New Zealand exposed to movements in crack spread (the difference between crude and jet fuel prices), it said.

Air New Zealand typically hedged about 70% of anticipated fuel volumes, it said.

Air New Zealand’s passenger demand through the second half of the financial year was ahead of prior expectations, while strong forward bookings bode well for a recovery into the 2023 financial year, it said.

Air New Zealand’s operating stats for April suggested passenger revenue had returned to about 49% of 2019 financial year levels in April, up from about 28% in March, it said.

Forsyth Barr was forecasting revenue to further recover to about 69% over May and June.

“Importantly, Air New Zealand refers to a robust recovery in corporate travel bookings with a return to about 90% of pre-Covid levels on domestic services, following the trend experienced by airlines internationally.”

Air New Zealand's domestic capacity in June would be 96% of 2019 levels according to schedule data, the note said.

Tasman, Pacific Islands and long haul routes were back to about 43% and about 28% respectively, it said.

Schedule data suggested Air New Zealand's capacity would build steadily over the coming months, climbing to 85% to 90% for the summer peak, it said.

In late May Qantas said rising fuel prices required its group, which included subsidiary Jetstar, to rebalance capacity and fares.

Singapore Airlines said its net fuel cost nearly doubled for the 2022 financial year to $2.2 billion, mainly on higher fuel prices

“Inflationary pressures, in particular on fuel prices, remain a concern.”

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Rebecca Ingram said removing the test requirement would bring New Zealand in line with much of the rest of the world.

“The removal of pre-departure testing will make it easier for prospective visitors to choose New Zealand when weighing up where to holiday,” Ingram said.

Cheapest entry level fare on first available non-stop flight in December, returning one week later

Auckland-Sydney

Air New Zealand: $665

Qantas: $782

Jetstar: $559

Latam: US$440 (NZ$701)

Christchurch-Melbourne

Air New Zealand: $824

Qantas: $739

Jetstar: $461

Auckland-Vancouver

Air New Zealand: $2105

Canadian Airlines: US$1202 (NZ$1916)

Auckland-Singapore

Air New Zealand: $2687

Singapore Airlines: $2671