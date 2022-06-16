Fisher-Price, US regulators warn about baby rockers after 13 deaths in 12 years

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price alerted consumers to at least 13 reported deaths between 2009 and 2021 of infants in the Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rocker (pictured) and Newborn-to-Toddler Rocker.

Baby bouncers and play seats do not come under a ban on inclined infant sleep products in New Zealand, but parents in the United States have been warned about two Fisher-Price products in which babies have fallen asleep.

The warning, from Fisher-Price and federal product safety regulators, followed at least 13 reported deaths over a 12-year period in the US.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned parents not to leave infants unsupervised, unrestrained or asleep in the Infant-to-Toddler Rocker or Newborn-to-Toddler Rocker.

The rockers’ reclining position can put a baby at suffocation risk and goes against guidelines set forth by the American Academy of Pediatrics. New US regulations require infant sleep products to have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less, the Washington Post reported.

In New Zealand, Plunket recommended parents position the baby flat on their back to sleep in their own bed, with their face clear of bedding or anything else.

The Infant-to-Toddler Rocker was advertised for sale in New Zealand at The Warehouse. The company has been approached for comment.

Fisher-Price said it had sold more than 17 million rockers worldwide since the 1990s, and it reviewed and evaluated reported incidents that occurred while infants were in the products.

The company recommended consumers visit its Safe Start webpage for safety videos and safety information, as well as the latest safety warnings for Rockers and other infant products.

In New Zealand, inclined infant sleep products were banned for 18 months from December 2019.

Vanessa Horne​, Commerce Commission general manager of fair trading, said the Unsafe Goods Notice was updated and made permanent this year.

The notice was applicable only to products that were designed, intended and marketed for sleep, Horne said.

It did not apply to products that were designed, intended and marketed only for play and the amusement of infants and young children, such as bouncers and play seats.

The commission advised consumers to always follow safe sleep guidance, for example from Plunket here, the Ministry of Health, and the product safety site.

Ewa Betkier​, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s principal advisor of consumer services, said advertising or promoting any products for sleep when they were not intended for that use would be a breach of the Fair Trading Act.

“However, they can be used for play time or entertainment, only when a baby is awake and under the supervision of a parent or caregiver,” Betkier said.

The ban on inclined sleepers applied to new and second-hand products that were intended for children under the age of one, were marketed or made any representation as being suitable for sleep, and had a sleep surface angled more than 7 degrees from horizontal.

Inclined sleepers have been linked to more than 100 infant deaths internationally, according to the New Zealand product safety site.

In April 2019, in the US and New Zealand there was a recall involving the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper, which was tied to more than 30 infant deaths. It had an incline seat, and some models came with headrests and toys.

Rockers should never be used for sleep and infants should never be unsupervised or unrestrained in the rockers, the CPSC said in a statement.

“Just three years ago, this agency oversaw the recall of the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play after a staggering number of infant deaths. Tragically, we now grieve 13 more infant deaths in Fisher Price Rockers,” said CPSC commissioner Richard Trumka​.

Trumka noted that in the US, Congress had passed the Safe Sleep for Babies Act, which banned inclined “rockers, bouncers, and other soothing infant seats regardless of whether they are intended and marketed for sleep”.

CPSC director of communications Pamela Springs said the agency issued a safety alert, not a recall, because the incidents were still under investigation, the Washington Post reported.

Once the investigation was completed, the agency would determine whether a recall was warranted.