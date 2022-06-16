GDP by the numbers: What you need to know about NZ's economy

New Zealand’s economic activity fell over the first three months of the year when it was actually expected to at least remain steady, and possibly increase.

This is not the first setback for the country of late – hello, Omicron and petrol over $3 a litre – but it is the most recent, fresh off the press on Thursday morning from Stats NZ.

Here’s a by-the-numbers break-down of New Zealand's economy.

355 billion

We’ll start with the big one first. That’s the size of New Zealand’s economy at current prices. That compares – well, actually it doesn't - with the wealth of the world’s richest person, Tesla co-founder Elon Musk, who is worth US$252 billion (NZ$401 billion).

-0.2

New Zealand’s economy shrank by 0.2% between the start of January and the end of March, when some bank economists had forecast zero growth, and the Reserve Bank was expecting 0.7% growth. This was a period when the Covid wave really smashed into the country, with daily case numbers exploding from two on January 1 to more than 24,000 at the start of March.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff For the 12 months to the end of March, economic activity was 5.1% higher than a year earlier.

0.6

Services industries make up roughly two-thirds of New Zealand’s economy, followed by goods-producing industries and then primary industries.

0.8

The United Kingdom notched up GDP growth of 0.8% for the March quarter, as did Australia and Canada. The OECD combined had first quarter GDP growth of 0.1%, and the European Union grew 0.7%. On the downside, Japan’s economy shrank by 0.1%, and the United States GDP fell 0.4%.

2

A recession is technically two quarters of falling activity, so New Zealand is technically halfway there, as the ACT Party points out. We did have two quarters of negative growth in 2021, in the March and June quarters, then rebounded to 13.7% growth the following quarter. Technically, we’re all over the place.

3

The economy grew 3% in the previous quarter, between October 1 and December 31, 2021. Most of the country was at Covid alert level 2 for this period until the traffic light system was adopted in early December, although Auckland was at level 3, and Waikato and Northland were also at level 3 for some of this time.

5.1

Looking at it over the year, for the 12 months to the end of March economic activity was 5.1% higher than a year earlier.

5.7

Primary industries fell 1.2% during the quarter, including the mining sector’s 8.9% decline in economic activity. Goods producing industries fell 0.1% for the quarter, with manufacturing down 1.4% but construction up 1.7%. Services industries were flat for the quarter, but they had the biggest annual increase, up 5.7% for the year.

9

In the nine quarters that constitute the era of Covid, New Zealand has experienced a total of five quarters of negative GDP and four that were positive.

9.1

Household spending was up 4.5% for the first three months of the year, driven by spending on services, Stats NZ said. It was 9.1% higher than the pre-Covid level in the December 2019 quarter.