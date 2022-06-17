Air New Zealand ditches Rarotonga-LA route to focus on 'what we do best'

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says customers should book early to avoid paying high airfares.

Air New Zealand says it will not reinstate its Rarotonga-Los Angeles route because it wants to focus on getting customers to, from and within New Zealand.

A tourism operator in Rarotonga says the move will be a “substantial” blow for the local tourism sector and Cook Islands’ economy because it will result in fewer Northern Hemisphere tourists visiting.

Prior to Covid-19 the national carrier operated services between Rarotonga and Los Angeles once a week.

But the route was scrapped as the pandemic took hold and countries closed their borders, prompting airlines around the world to scale back their services.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said it had made the decision not to re-start the Rarotonga-Los Angeles route.

“As we grow from Covid we are focusing our attention on what we do best – getting customers to, from and within New Zealand,” the spokeswoman said.

Air New Zealand still operates Auckland-Rarotonga non-stop 12 times a week using its wide body Boeing 787 Dreamliners and narrow body Airbus A321neo.

Supplied Air New Zealand services its Auckland-Rarotonga route mostly with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

Tata Crocombe, who owns and manages The Rarotongan Beach Resort, Sanctuary Rarotonga and Aitutaki Lagoon, said pre-pandemic the Los Angeles route was a critical link to its Northern Hemisphere markets of the US, Canada, UK and Europe.

These markets were important for diversifying its range of source markets, providing off-season traffic during the New Zealand summer, and providing more traffic to outer island destinations, particularly Aitutaki, he said.

They were also generally higher spending visitors, he said.

The service, which was underwritten by the Cook Islands Government, provided a substantial return on investment to the Cook Islands economy, he said.

Aviation commentator Irene King said the Rarotonga-Los Angeles service would have been a loss-leader for Air New Zealand and the Cook Islands Government would have moderated that loss.

The route would have mostly been driven by Americans wanting to visit the south Pacific on a multi-destination journey, she said.

The route would not be of interest for Air New Zealand at present because the airline would be busy regrouping as international travel restarts, and it did not have the capacity, she said.

Supplied The Rarotongan Beach Resort general manager Tata Crocombe says the route provided valuable business from the Northern Hemisphere during New Zealand’s summer.

“They’ve got challenges on every route in terms of how much capacity they can put on and when.”

She imagined a lot of Air New Zealand’s decision-making would be focused on outbound travel at this time because that was where it could charge “pretty keenly”.

Air New Zealand plans to relaunch most of its international network over the next few months, although it is yet to provide an update on whether it will reinstate its Auckland-Denpasar route.

Air New Zealand axed its Auckland-Buenos Aires route early in the pandemic and brought forward the closure of its Auckland-London service.