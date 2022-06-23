S&P/NZX50 Index jumps 1.2%, energy stocks gain ground

The New Zealand sharemarket ended the holiday-shortened week on a high note, piling on a 1.2% gain ahead of Matariki.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index closed up 135 points at 10,813 on Thursday, following a 0.2% decline on Wednesday.

Investors were tending to buy into recently beaten-up stocks to get bargains, said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng​.

“The NZX50 is on course for a short-term bottom reversal this week as the broad markets have been trying to recover from the recession fear-led sell-off in the last few weeks.”

The local equity market had a strong session, led by companies such as Auckland Airport, Ryman Healthcare, Chorus and Pushpay, Teng said.

Fletcher Building was unchanged at $5.08 with $6 million worth of shares traded, having gained 3.6% and 4.9% in the past two sessions.

On Wednesday, Fletcher Building affirmed annual earnings guidance, and chief executive Ross Taylor told investors, amid a severe shortage in Gib plasterboard, that the market for the product should return to ‘equilibrium’ by October.

Teng said: “Companies’ positive outlooks are the main factors that support the upside momentum as strong earnings reports suggest that the good quality stocks may be able to weather the economic storm and stay in the growing trajectory.”

Auckland Airport was up 0.3% at $7.32, Ryman Healthcare was up 2.2% at $9.00, Chorus gained 3.5% to $7.25, and Pushpay jumped 5.6% to $1.31.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare also had a good session, up 2.7% to $19.73.

Power generators and retailers were higher following a red notice issued by Transpower on Thursday morning. Meridian Energy was up 1.1% at $4.42, Contact Energy rose 3.5% to $7.25, Mercury Energy rose 0.5% to $5.59, and Genesis Energy was up 3.9% at $2.63. Lines company Vector fell 1.8% to $4.33.

ANZ business confidence data due for release next week will be a bellwether for investors to gauge further economic activity, Teng said.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index was up 0.4% at 6536 in late afternoon trading, and across Asia markets were mostly higher.

Earlier on Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.1% to 3,759.89, after swinging between a gain of 1% and a loss of 1.3% during the day.

The S&P 500 is in a bear market, or down more than 20% from its January 3 peak. It has fallen in 10 of the past 11 weeks.

The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 0.2% to 30,483.13. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2% to 11,053.08.

United States Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell told Congress the central bank wanted to avoid causing a recession, but one was possible as it lifted interest rates to cool surging inflation.

Last week, the Fed raised its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point, three times its usual margin and the biggest increase in nearly three decades.

Investors worried US and European rate hikes might derail global growth, but Powell said it was “absolutely essential” that the Fed restore stable prices.

Fed policymakers say they anticipate more rate hikes this year and next and at a quicker tempo than previously forecast. They say the US central bank's key rate should reach 3.8% by the end of 2023, its highest level in 15 years.

Oil prices fell sharply for a second day, suggesting traders anticipate weaker demand as economic activity cools. Brent crude, the price basis for international trading, fell US$1.96 to US$106.69 per barrel in London. It sank US$3.12 the previous session to US$108.65.

- With AP