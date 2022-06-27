S&P/NZX50 Index up 1.7%, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare jumps 2%

The New Zealand sharemarket started the week with a solid gain as a sea of green washed through world markets on Monday.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index closed up 1.7% at 10,997.92 following a 1.2% increase on Thursday ahead of Friday’s Matariki holiday.

Peter McIntyre​, investment adviser at Craigs Investment Partners, said a strong recovery in the United States on Friday had flowed through to Asian markets.

Investors speculated that US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell may not have to be as aggressive about raising interest rates as earlier thought as the central bank fights to control inflation.

READ MORE:

* S&P/NZX50 Index jumps 1.2%, energy stocks gain ground

* Business and inflation - who will sink and who will swim

* The Monitor: Brad Olsen and Gareth Kiernan from Infometrics discuss NZ's economy



“Also I think some investors are trying to test the bottom as well. We've had this dramatic pullback, there's been a fair chunk of valuation taken off markets, and investors are trying to dip their toes in to see if this is the bottom.

“Once that happens no one really wants to be left behind, particularly in the funds management side of things.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Of the 186 securities traded, there were 116 rises and 27 decliners.

Dominant stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare rose 2.3% to $20.20.

Meridian Energy was up 3.6% at $4.58, Auckland Airport lost 0.6% to $7.28, Spark was up 1.6% to $4.86, Mercury Energy rose 1.7% to $5.69, Ebos was up 1.3% at $40.45, Mainfreight gained 1.4% to $69.80, and Contact Energy rose 1.1% to $7.33.

Fletcher Building had another reasonable day following strong gains last week, closing up 0.9% at $5.14.

Small cap stocks led the way up, with shares in Pacific Edge jumping 5.8% to 72c, Air New Zealand up 4.6% at 56.5c, Tourism Holdings up 4.2% at $2.44, and a2 Milk gaining 4% to $4.90.

Chemicals company DGL rose 7% to $3.02 ahead of its delisting.

Synlait Milk was down 1.8% at $3.11, and lines company Vector fell 1.8% to $4.25.

Of the 186 securities traded, there were 116 rises and 27 decliners.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index was up 2%, or 134 points, at 6713.6 in mid-afternoon trading.

Across Asia, shares advanced after Wall Street ended a rare winning week. United States market futures and oil prices were also higher.

On Friday, the S&P 500 notched a 6.4% gain for the week, erasing the brutal loss it took a week earlier, although it is still close to 20% below its record set early this year. On Friday, it gained 116.01 points to 3911.74.

The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.7% to 31,500.68, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended 3.3% higher, at 11,607.62.

Brent crude oil, the pricing standard for international trading, gained 56 cents to US$109.67 per barrel.

- With AP