By the numbers: The cost of building is going through the roof

Life is difficult at the moment for builders and their customers.

Building products are scarce as hen’s teeth, and if you do find what you want, the price has gone through the roof.

It's almost enough to make you want to up sticks and cross the Tasman.

Here are some numbers to illustrate the damage.

21

The average cost of building a standard three-bedroom home in a New Zealand city has risen 21% in the past year, according to QV CostBuilder.

Earlier this month the construction cost database provider released its latest pricing update, for the end of April, and warned that prices would keep rising. Between April and the end of 2021, the average cost of reinforcing steel jumped 29%, metalwork was up by 18%, external works were up 11%, and piling and excavation costs were up 11%.

123RF The average cost of building a standard three-bedroom home in a New Zealand city has risen 21% in the past year, according to QV CostBuilder.

15

Placemakers is planning a 15% increase in the price of framing timber next month, according to a price list seen by Stuff. The price of bagged concrete is set to rise 10%, steel reinforcing will go up 8%, and glass wool insulation prices will rise between 7.5% and 10%. And that’s just July’s scheduled increases – in August, MDF prices will rise 6%, and wet wall linings will go up 7.5%. But wait, there's more – in September, you can kiss cheaper longrun roofing goodbye as the price increases 10%.

18

Looming price rises build on already steep increases last year. Stats NZ said the price of plywood sheets went up 18% over 2021. At the same time, the price of some tools jumped 43%. Supply chain issues and staffing shortages, partly due to Covid-19 and other illness, continue to cause havoc.

85

The Commerce Commission is investigating the state of competition in the building products market. When the Government announced the study in November, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said the country’s building supplies market was “incredibly concentrated”, noting that two concrete companies had about 85% market share, and three glass wool manufacturers also had about 85% of the market.

The commission’s draft report is due in July, and the final report is expected to be published on December 6.

3

The cost of building a house in Aotearoa New Zealand is about three times higher than it should be, competition advocate Tex Edwards​ told the commission earlier this year.

Monopoly Watch said in a submission that the cost of building “entry level social housing” was about $3800 per square metre, when it should actually be about $1200 per square-metre according to international best practice.

410

Angst about the scarcity of Gib plasterboard is not new, but the price continues to surprise. One Trade Me listing in Ohakune for standard 1200 x 2400 x 10mm sheet of Gib had a ‘buy now’ price of $410 each.

In March, 26 sheets of 3000 x 1200 x 10mm Gib board sold for more than $5100, or $196 each compared with the undiscounted price at the time at Bunnings of $33.82 per sheet.

50,000

Demand for building products isn't going to let up. About 50,000 new dwellings are being consented each year, and then there’s renovation work done on existing residences on top of that. And non-residential building, which is worth about $8.5 billion a year and rising.