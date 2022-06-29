Household confidence in regional economies remains 'down in the dumps'

Econ Talks - NZ economy stressed as we pay the inflated price for too much stimulus (14 April 2022)

Households’ confidence in their region’s economy remains “down in the dumps” with Auckland confidence plummiting more than any other region in the June quarter, Westpac says.

Westpac acting chief economist Michael Gordon said the Westpac McDermott Miller regional economic confidence survey showed households across the country continued to battle cost-of-living increases, while falling housing prices also weighed on sentiment.

All regions were in pessimistic territory over the quarter with households’ economic confidence in their regional economy plummeting the most in Auckland, he said.

“Indeed, Aucklanders are at the forefront of both the cost-of-living surge and the correction in house prices,” Gordon said.

“From here, we expect that the ongoing rises in the cost of living and further falls in house prices will continue to weigh on regional economic confidence in most regions over coming quarters.”

Net confidence in Auckland fell from -6% to -37%, meaning it had both the lowest confidence in the June quarter, and the greatest decline in confidence since March.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Auckland household confidence in the region’s economy has plummeted.

Regional economic confidence reflects the difference between the percentage of survey respondents that expect economic conditions in their region to improve and those that expect prospects to worsen over the year.

Otago was the least pessimistic region and saw the biggest improvement for the quarter.

Its regional confidence increased from -19% in the first quarter to -2% in the second.

Westpac senior agri economist Nathan Penny said it was buoyed by the return of tourism.

Confidence improved from the March quarter to the June quarter in five out of 11 regions however, net confidence was in negative territory for every region.

While the direction of change was mixed over the last quarter, every region was now in pessimistic territory, he said.

Drought conditions hit household economic confidence in Southland and to a lesser degree the Waikato over the quarter, he said.

The survey was conducted over the first half of June, with a sample size of 1559.