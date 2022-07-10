Quarter of arrivals did not complete RAT requirements after landing in NZ

The Government has set up a five-scenario framework to deal with any new Covid variants, while the Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall won't rule out future lockdowns and border closures.

A quarter of the 500,000 people who have entered New Zealand since the border opened in February did not complete rapid antigen test requirements after arrival, Ministry of Health figures show.

Travellers entering the country must take two rapid antigen tests (RAT) after they arrive, one on day zero and another on day five.

Arrivals are given RATs, with instructions on how to use them at the airport and must report both RAT results, whether the test is negative or positive.

If a RAT is positive, the person must self-isolate and get a PCR test to confirm their result. If the PCR is positive they must self-isolate for seven days. If the PCR is negative, they do not need to continue to isolate.

Ministry of Health figures show that from February 28 to June 26 have been 485,924 arrivals, of which 363,048, or 75%, completed both RATs and uploaded their results.

Nearly 90% completed at least one RAT and just over 10% did not complete either RAT.

Of the RATs registered, 13,689 were positive and 30.5% of positive cases went on to have a PCR test.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson says there is no legislative ability to make people test or to report results, but travellers who tested positive are required to isolate and follow public health guidelines to keep themselves, those travelling with them and the community safe.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff There have been nearly half a million international arrivals to New Zealand since February.

The self-isolation requirements for travellers operate on a “high trust” basis, the spokesperson says.

The data is being used to assist with compliance monitoring, to enable the use of whole genome sequencing to understand which variants and sub-variants are crossing the border, and to support the public health response, the spokesperson says.

The requirements are expected to remain in place until at least the end of winter but will be reviewed regularly to ensure they reflect up-to-date public health advice, the spokesperson says.

Reporting results links travellers to information and support available to them, the spokesperson says.

The figures relate only to RAT results uploaded via a link provided in the official process, but some people upload their results to My Covid Record instead, the spokesperson says.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says the process is not a big deal and the airline doesn’t have a position on whether the requirement should stay or go.

"I don't think it's that big of a deal."

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says he does not have an issue with the requirement of RATs on arrival remaining in place.

Foran has travelled to a number of other countries since New Zealand's border opened, including Australia, the United States and Singapore, none of which tested on arrival, he says.

He says a far greater barrier for travellers had been the requirement for a pre-departure test, which was removed in June.

University of Otago epidemiologist professor Michael Baker says RATs on arrival are “hugely important” because it not only detects individual cases and requires them to isolate, but it also gives population-level information.

“It’s a good warning of what to expect in New Zealand,” Baker says.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Professor Michael Baker says few countries will be requiring arrivals to undertake RATs, and he hopes the requirement remains in place.

Daily cases at the border have been rising from fewer than 100 a few weeks ago, to 275 on Friday and the Omicron variant BA.5 is quickly becoming the dominant variant.

Baker says having overseas arrivals who test positive isolate slows down transmission of the virus.

“It means that people who arrive here might be a bit more conscious about mixing and mingling.”

But more importantly it provides insights into how much Covid-19, and what variants are coming in, thanks to the requirement for subsequent PCR testing.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff If an arrival’s RAT comes back positive they are required to get a PCR test.

“This is a really important activity. It’s giving us advanced warning about new variants of concern and how they arrive.

“It also provides a way of partially turning down the tap at the border because people who do test positive should isolate.”

The only other genomic sequencing that took place was from PCR tests performed at hospitals and waste water samples, he says.

“A lot of countries wouldn’t be doing this, testing people on arrival.”

He says the RAT requirement does have limitations because when people arrive they may be embracing family and friends, perhaps before their first test.

It is also hard to know whether positive cases are in fact isolating, he says.

University of Otago head of tourism Neil Carr says he is surprised by the high degree of compliance.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff University of Otago tourism professor Neil Carr says anything that makes travel harder or more uncertain is a barrier.

”As there appear to be no negative implications for people not reporting the results of these tests, I was actually thinking the percentage not completing both tests could be higher,” Carr says.

The RATs themselves are "nothing more than a minor inconvenience" for visitors, but the prospect of having to isolate for a week and rearrange travel plans if a test returns positive is a barrier, he says.

”The need to take RAT tests reminds us of the presence of Covid in the community and that we could catch it, which is in itself a potential barrier to travel.”