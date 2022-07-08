How a meeting between two PMs could change the fortunes of New Zealanders living in Australia

Jacinda Ardern and Anthony Albanese made the announcement during Ardern's trade trip.

New Zealanders in Australia could soon find themselves with more rights and a faster pathway to citizenship thanks to a “reset” in trans-Tasman relations.

On Friday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meet in Sydney where they discussed changes to the situation of New Zealanders in Australia including ways to “streamline” New Zealanders access to Australian citizenship.

Why it matters

New Zealanders in Australia don’t get automatic permanent residency or citizenship in Australia

Instead, they are issued a non-protected Special Category visa (SCV) on arrival, which is essentially a temporary visa, meaning they can’t vote in an election or referendum, and have limited or no access to social security or student loans. They also can’t join the Australian Defence Force or undertake ongoing work with the Australian Government.

In contrast, on entering New Zealand, all Australian citizens and permanent residents are automatically granted residence visas, and may apply for permanent residence after having held a residence visa continuously for two years.

Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese agreed to deliver options on improved opportunities for citizens by Anzac Day 2023.

Key players

Ardern has long campaigned for better support for New Zealanders in Australia but made little progress on the issue with former Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison.

New Zealand and Australia relations have dramatically improved since Albanese, leader of Australia’s centre left Labor Party, took over as prime minister in May.

The breakdown

Both leaders agreed that no New Zealander or Australian should be rendered permanently “temporary” when it comes to residence in either country, and agreed to ensure viable pathways to citizenship.

They agreed to identify options to provide citizens of both countries better access to opportunities and benefits and enable more enduring social and economic integration outcomes.

The history

Prior to 2001, New Zealanders in Australia on SCVs could access social security and obtain Australian citizenship but in 2001, Australia amended citizenship laws for New Zealanders, making it harder for New Zealanders living in Australia to become dual nationals.

In other news

Albanese also signalled that Australia plans to adopt a “common-sense approach” to 501 deportees, particularly those with little or no connection to New Zealand.

While Australia would continue to deport people “where appropriate”, Albanese signalled a significant shift in how the policy would be applied.

By the numbers

As at September 2019, there were an estimated 685,000 New Zealand citizens in Australia on SCVs.

What next?

They agreed to identify options for better opportunities for citizens by Anzac Day 2023.

Learn more

Stuff political editor Luke Malpass shares his thoughts on why the New Zealand-Australia relationship is on the up.

Stuff’s three-part investigation Product of Australia highlights the human toll of the previous Australian Government’s hard-line 501 policy.

Recent flood assistance for New Zealanders living in Sydney was an early sign “fundamental change” was underway in how the Australian Government treats New Zealanders.