Big part of ethnic pay gap unexplained, raises questions of racism

There is a big pay gap along ethnic lines in New Zealand and most of it can’t be explained by qualifications and other factors, according to research released on Tuesday.

For every $1 a Pākehā man earns, a Pākehā woman earns 89c; an Asian man and a Māori man earn 86c; an Asian woman earns 83c; a Pacific man and a Māori woman earn 81c; and a Pacific woman earns 75c, according to non-profit organisation MindtheGap.

The new report for the Pacific Pay Gap Inquiry showed that 73% of the pay gap for Pacific males and 61% of the pay gap for Pacific females could not be explained, even after accounting for things like differences in occupation and educational achievement.

Equal Employment Opportunities commissioner Saunoamaali'i​ Karanina Sumeo said the research was the first time the pay gap had been looked at closely in terms of ethnicity, and the findings were stark.

READ MORE:

* We made a law to stop sexism impacting pay - but we forgot about racism

* Pay gaps and pay equity: What an inquiry into needs to consider

* 'Basic racism': Pacific workers struggle to get training and promotions



“It’s a sad finding for New Zealand. In general, we believe everyone should be treated equally, have fair opportunities, but to receive a statistical analysis that indicates quite clearly that we are not it makes it really urgent that we address it,” she said.

Sumeo was surprised at how much of the gap was unexplained. The research showed that most of the pay gap was at least partly due to invisible barriers like racism, unconscious bias and workplace discriminatory practices.

Along with racial discrimination, sexism was also a factor, as was a lack of recognition for overseas experience and qualifications.

STUFF The Labour Government is looking to help employees such as cleaners and support workers to negotiate better pay with their employers. First published May 7, 2021

A lack of opportunity to upskill at work for higher pay was part of the problem, as was a lack of access to social networks, Sumeo said.

“If you've got to rush home from one job so the next parent can go to work. You’re not really having that ability to socialise, and network, so you miss out on that other informal avenue to get opportunities for employment.”

Lack of pay transparency, and businesses breaking the law by not offering employment contracts also contributed.

The research suggested the pay gap could be even bigger if fewer Pacific people lived in Auckland, where pay tended to be higher than in the regions, Sumeo said.

“Fortunately, around 70% or 71% of Pacific people are in Auckland. So it would have been really scary if they weren't in Auckland, in terms of the gap.

“Auckland is benefiting from this huge population, this huge talent pool. But clearly our businesses in Auckland really need to pay attention to this in terms of is equal opportunity a reality in their workplaces?”

The research showed that only 7% of Pacific were in manager roles, compared with 20% of Pākehā men, and 15% of Asian men and Pākehā women. For Māori, 12% of men and 11% of women were in manager roles, and for Asian women it was 9%.

“So, in terms of opportunities, we clearly need to move our people up. But if they never get promoted, or climb up the ladder ... we’ve never seen that breakdown before in terms of where they’re located in industries.”

The data was a good starting point, and would make it easier to talk to businesses, Sumeo said, but she ultimately wanted legislation requiring all businesses to report their pay according to ethnicity, and also disability.

“That’s the only way that you'll be able to then to start to see what’s happening, just like we’ve done with the gender pay gap.

“Certainly, it’s really hard for businesses to look to see if they’ve got any issues of discrimination if they don't collect ethnicity data.”

Aside from the public service, very few businesses or organisations collected ethnicity data to report on gaps, she said.

As part of the inquiry, more than 1000 Pacific people had been interviewed, and a range of businesses had also been interviewed.

The full report based on the inquiry’s findings, including recommendations for Government and employers, will be released later this year.