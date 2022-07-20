More than 2000 jobs on offer at Auckland Airport job fair

Auckland International Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui on what the recovery of international travel will look like.

Auckland International Airport is hosting a job fair with more than 2000 jobs on offer including terminal, border and airline operations, retail and hospitality, security, and baggage handling roles.

About 30 companies will be represented at the one-day event on July 30.

Employers recruiting at the event include Auckland Airport, Air New Zealand, Immigration NZ, Novotel Auckland Airport and McDonalds.

Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said the job fair was designed to connect people directly with employers who were seeking to fill thousands of jobs across the airport as travel came “roaring back”.

“For anyone who loves travel, loves aviation, loves the excitement of airports, now is a fantastic time to join the teams operating at Auckland Airport,” Hurihanganui said.

The airport was working with its airport partners to fill as many of the roles as possible through the fair, she said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The job fair will be a one-day event on July 30.

Many employers in the aviation sector, including Auckland Airport and Air New Zealand, let go of large numbers of staff during the pandemic as Covid-19, border restrictions and lockdowns sent the industry into crisis mode.

Some retailers at Auckland Airport are yet to reopen since border restrictions were lifted because New Zealand’s tight labour market has made it difficult to recruit the staff needed to open.

Hurihanganui said jobseekers would be able to register to attend one of three sessions across the job fair and talk directly to employers at individual expo stands and apply for jobs on the spot.

There was a wide range of jobs available, from cabin crew, airline check-in, baggage handling, security, airport operations and emergency services, through to qualified trades, infrastructure roles, retail assistants, hotel staff, chefs, baristas, and cleaners, she said.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for job seekers to see the huge variety of airport jobs, talk directly to employers, ask questions of the people they could be working alongside, and see how they could have a long-term career at the airport.

“Every organisation operating in and around the terminal is looking to fill vacancies – from entry-level roles through to senior staff.”

The Auckland Airport Job Fair runs for three sessions, from 9am to 4pm at Level 5, Quad 7 Building, 6 Leonard Isitt Drive.

