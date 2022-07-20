Nothing stopping Virgin Australia from paying refunds to New Zealanders stuck with credits, Consumer NZ says

There’s nothing stopping Virgin Australia from paying refunds to customers who have credit held with the airline, despite the carrier saying it is against the law, Consumer NZ says.

Wellington man Phil Gorman recently expressed his frustration at not being able to use his $5800 credit with Virgin Australia because it is not flying to New Zealand.

The only New Zealand service the airline has planned is to Queenstown, starting in November.

Gorman raised the issue in an email exchange with Virgin Australia chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka​, who told him she could not refund him because it was against the law for her to treat him different from other customers.

Nelson woman Kerrie Thompson said she was in a similar situation as Gorman, with a Virgin Australia flight credit she could not use.

Thompson said in 2019 she and a group of family and friends used Flight Centre to buy return flights for 11 people flying Virgin Australia from Auckland to the Cook Islands in 2020 for $4389.

The flights were cancelled because of the pandemic, and Virgin Australia subsequently entered voluntary administration.

The company was sold to Bain Capital and creditors voted to receive credits, as opposed to receiving refunds, of 8 cents to 10c in the dollar.

Virgin Australia says credits expire at the end of January and can be used for booking travel up to December 27 next year.

Thompson said the group were travelling to Rarotonga to celebrate her parents wedding anniversary, and her 60th birthday.

Her mother died in October 2019, not long after the booking was made. Virgin Australia did refund her mother’s fare because the family supplied a copy of her death certificate, she said.

But Virgin Australia still held the remainder of the group’s fares two years after the flights were cancelled, she said.

She had emailed Flight Centre requesting refunds from Virgin Australia on at least six occasions, but the travel agent said the airline had not changed its position and the fares would remain in credit, she said.

She was worried she would lose the money altogether because the credits expired soon, she said.

“That credit should just be indefinite if they’re not going to refund it,” Thompson said.

supplied Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy says, in his opinion, there’s nothing stopping Virgin Australia from paying individual refunds.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said Hrdlicka’s claim that it was against the law for Virgin Australia to issue refunds on a case by case basis was “cynical”.

As far as he was aware there was nothing stopping Virgin Australia making one-off refunds.

“Any company can make a payment to any person for any reason,” Duffy said.

The flip side was that if it made an exception for one person then there would probably be “many thousands of people” in a similar position.

“But in my opinion there’s no legal reason why they couldn’t do it.”

Consumer NZ had received a handful of complaints about Virgin Australia, and it’s credit policy, he said.

His advice for people who had Virgin Australia credits they could not use was to travel to Australia and use them there.

“It’s a really unfair and unfortunate situation.”

Extending the expiry date of the credits would be a practical solution for New Zealanders with credit, if Virgin Australia was signalling it was returning services to New Zealand’s main centres, he said.

United States and European Union laws required airlines to offer refunds to customers when an airline had made a cancellation but in New Zealand, under the Civil Aviation Act, airlines were not required to provide refunds for flights cancelled because of a pandemic or a disaster.

Duffy said the Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment reviewed the act recently and failed to deal with the gap in law.