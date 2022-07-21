Foot and mouth disease by the numbers

Farmers say an outbreak of the disease in Indonesia could have catastrophic consequences for livestock in New Zealand.

Foot and mouth disease has long been one of the biggest fears for New Zealand farmers. Just mentioning the name is enough to cause shivers up the spine of people whose job it is to protect our borders against such things.

An outbreak in Indonesia in May has renewed alarm.

Parts of the virus were detected in Australia on Wednesday, although not the infectious bits, causing concern on both sides of the Tasman.

It hasn't arrived in New Zealand so far, but here are the numbers to explain why it's such a big deal for the country.

0

The number of outbreaks of food and mouth disease in New Zealand. And an awful lot of money and effort has gone into keeping it that way.

77

The virus is estimated to be present in 77% of the world’s livestock population, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health. It’s found in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, and it has also been previously found in South America. Low income and lower-middle income countries bear 75% of the costs of preventing and controlling the virus, the organisation said.

Areas that are clear of the disease have strict controls to keep it out.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Foot and mouth disease has long been one of the biggest fears for New Zealand farmers.

2

If you're an animal with two toes, you’re at risk. The cloven-hoofed creatures in question in Aotearoa New Zealand include cows, pigs, sheep, goats, deer and llama.

Some wild animals with more than two toes, such as hedgehogs, kangaroos and elephants, have also been known to get foot and mouth disease.

It’s a beastly disease – it's not considered a risk to humans.

1

The virus can survive in the environment for a month, depending on conditions. Refrigeration and freezing doesn't kill it, but heating does, as do disinfectants.

52.2

Agriculture is a huge part of New Zealand's economy any way you measure it. The primary sector's exports totalled a record $52.2 billion this year, which is forecast to rise to $56.8b.

The sector made up 81.8% of the country’s total merchandise exports in the year to March. The Meat Industry Association says red meat exports exceeded $3b in the first three months of this year.

If there was an outbreak here, meat exports would come to an immediate halt until the disease was beaten, affecting many of the estimated 122,000 jobs in the agriculture, forestry and fishing industry. Millions of animals would have to be slaughtered, and the country would lose billions of dollars in export sales.

The impact would be felt beyond the farm gate. Many industries and towns are linked to the rural sector, and the country is reliant on exports. There would also be flow-on effects on the currency and economic confidence, and how New Zealand was perceived overseas.

6

There are just over 6 million dairy cattle in the country and nearly 4 million beef cattle.

500,000

If the worst happened and the disease made its way to New Zealand, half a million doses of vaccine are sitting in a UK vaccine bank with our name on them. The vaccines could be shipped within days, and more doses would be made for New Zealand, says Biosecurity NZ.

36

Until this outbreak, Indonesia had been free of foot and mouth disease since 1986. Australia has been free of the disease for over a century, and estimates an outbreak could cost it A$80b (NZ$88b) if it was unlucky enough to experience one.

0

There are no direct flights between New Zealand and Indonesia. The Government says every passenger arrival card is examined, and people arriving from countries with foot and mouth disease are directed to a different process of questioning, baggage search and disinfection.