NZ sharemarket falls 0.2%, Restaurant Brands slides 9% after profit warning

The New Zealand sharemarket had its third decline in a row this week as investors waited to find out what the US central bank will do next in its fight against inflation.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index lost 0.2%, or 31 points, to close at 11,135, following a similar-sized decline on Tuesday.

Tina Teng​, CMC Markets analyst, said it was a flat day for the NZX50 ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on due on Wednesday (Thursday, NZ time).

The Fed is expected to announce a rate hike of up to three-quarters of a percentage point, matching a similar increase in June which was its biggest in 28 years. The Fed, along with other central banks including New Zealand’s Reserve Bank, is hoping to head off surging inflation by raising rates.

READ MORE:

* Petrol companies cut margins after minister's letter, but not all the way

* ANZ increases forecast of house price fall, predicts drop of 15%

* NZ sharemarket falls another 0.2%, underperforms Wall Street



China’s renewed Covid-19 lockdowns were also a negative influence on markets, she said.

“What I can tell from the New Zealand equity markets today is that the blue-chip stocks, such as Meridian Energy and Auckland International Airport, outperformed, while risker companies’ shares, including Pushpay and A2 milk, slid.

“Dairy companies’ stocks have been under pressure this week as softened demands, typically in China, sparked concerns about the export outlook due to looming recession fears,” Teng said.

1 NEWS There is no shortage of claims around the drivers of the soaring cost of living and the solutions.

Meridian Energy, which has been swapping top spot with Fisher & Paykel Healthcare recently in terms of market value, rose 1.4% to $4.81. Auckland Airport was up 0.9% at $7.20.

Pushpay fell 0.8% to $1.23, and a2 Milk was down 1.6% at $4.76.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare fell 0.4% to $20.90, Spark was down 0.6% at $5.01, Infratil rose 0.8% to $8.07, Mainfreight was down 0.2% to $71.00, and Mercury Energy rose 0.5% to $5.93.

Restaurant Brands, operator of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Carl’s Jr brands in New Zealand, slid 9.4% to $9.61 after disappointing the market with a profit warning. The company said it was struggling with Covid-related staffing issues, and worldwide increases in costs.

Net profit after tax for the first half of the financial year would fall to between $14 million and $16m, from $34.5m a year earlier. The previous period included a one-off gain of $11.4m.

Second quarter sales, for the three months ended June 30, were up 10% to $309.5m, while total year to date sales were up 8.2% on a year earlier to $584.9m, helped by 17 new stores.

Among the 187 shares traded, there were 76 falls and 64 rises.

Across the Tasman, Australia’s benchmark ASX200 Index was up 0.2% at 6823.2, while Asian markets mostly retreated.

Earlier on Wall Street, stocks fell after giant retailer Walmart warned that inflation at a four-decade high of 9.1% was hurting American consumer spending.

The US benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.2% to 3921.05. The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7% to 31,761.54, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed 1.9% lower at 11,562.57.

Walmart slumped 7.6% after it cut its profit outlook for the second quarter and the full year. The profit warning in the middle of the quarter was rare and raised worries about how inflation was affecting the retail sector.