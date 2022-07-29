NZ sharemarket ends month with a 1.4% jump

Of the 185 stocks traded on Friday, there were 112 rises and 33 declines.

The New Zealand sharemarket ended the last week of July with a 1.4% surge to a nearly three-month high.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 index closed up 164 points at 11,492 following a 1.7% jump on Thursday.

“I think the local markets are on the pace of a strong rebound following the US markets’ rally that was boosted by the Fed’s less aggressive rhetoric,” said Tina Teng​, CMC Markets analyst.

The US central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate three-quarters of a point as expected on Wednesday (US time), and the market welcomed comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell that rate hikes had already had some effect.

READ MORE:

* We must fight inflation now or pay a higher price later

* Fast-food companies squeezed by rising inflation

* NZ sharemarket follows Wall St higher, Mainfreight jumps 6%



Optimism about less aggressive rate hikes was backed up by a 0.9% decline in US gross domestic product for the June quarter, following a 1.6% fall.

Better-than-expected earnings from Apple and Amazon in the United States helped lift broad sentiment, especially in the tech stocks, Teng said.

“The spill-over effect lifted Pushpay to rise strongly for the second straight trading day. Logistic and energy stocks were also strong on positive outlooks for their earnings that are due released next month.

“The momentum may continue in August.”

Breakfast ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner says if there was any flow-on effect, it could be felt through export prices regarding China.

US-focused New Zealand founded church donation technology company Pushpay rose 1.5% to $1.29.

Mainfreight, which jumped 6.3% on Thursday following a trading update, was up a further 1.9% at $77.

Among top stocks, Meridian Energy was up 1.4% at $4.97, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare fell 0.4% to $21.20, and Auckland Airport rose 1.7% to $7.46.

Greg Smith​, head of retail at Devon Funds, said second half of the year had started off more positive than the first six months of the year.

“There was a lot of bad news priced in in the first six months of the year,” he said.

Some of the heat had been taken out of the drivers of higher interest rates globally.

“Economies are starting to cool, you’ve got oil under US$100 a barrel, parts of the economy are starting to slow, the housing markets are slowing, that includes New Zealand, so I just think it reflects a lot of bad news having been priced in,” he said.

The market gained 6.8% for July, but was still a long way from the levels at the start of the year above 13,000. The top-50 had fallen about 17% in the first half of the year, and gained 1% since the start of June.

Of the 185 stocks traded on Friday, there were 112 rises and 33 declines.

In Australia, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index closed up 0.8% at 6942, while Asian shares were mostly higher.

Earlier on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 1.2% to 4072.43, while the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1% to close at 32,529.63. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.1% to 12,162.59.

- With AP