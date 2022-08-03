By the numbers: The billions of dollars that drive NZ's economy

With Kiwis leaving from most regions to travel overseas, but most migrants sticking to large cities, the brain drain is likely to hit the regions harder.

It’s the economy stupid. We talk about it a lot. It’s big. It moves in mysterious ways. You’re soaking in it.

Like a riddle, or an elephant, the economy looks different to different people. It pops up in odd places – the Wizard of Oz is said to be an allegory about US monetary policy in the late 19th century, with Oz the abbreviation for an ounce of gold.

Soaring inflation, and rising prices, are making the economy feel pretty real right now. Interest rates are also rising, putting the heat on many Kiwis.

Unemployment is low, which is good for workers and businesses who rely on their spending, but makes life difficult for employers. And after a decline in gross domestic product, the question of a recession is in the air.

READ MORE:

* Cost of living payment will add temporary fuel to inflation: Economists

* NZ sharemarket ends month with a 1.4% jump

* Here's what you need to be in New Zealand's 10 per cent wealthiest



Here are some numbers that explain a bit about the economy’s shape and size.

355 billion

That’s the size of New Zealand’s economy at current prices, according to Stats NZ. It’s also how much crypto firm Babel Finance lost in the recent market freefall.

13.3 billion

New Zealanders earned $13.3 billion in the month of June, up from $12.2b in June 2021, Stats NZ calculated.

Tom Lee/Stuff New Zealand lost nearly 20,000 farms in 17 years.

13.5 million

The total land area of farms fell 13% between 2002 and 2019, to 13.5 million hectares, according to Stats NZ’s figures released last year. Nelson was the only region to see an increase in farm area, from 21,331 to 23,418 hectares.

The number of farms took a bigger tumble, down 28% from 69,510 to 49,530.

34.9 billion

Wholesale trade was the sector with the biggest total sales in the March quarter of $34.9b, up 16% on a year earlier. Wholesale trade includes things like machinery and equipment wholesaling, grocery wholesaling, and motor vehicle parts.

That was followed by manufacturing with $33.5b in quarterly sales, up 15% on a year earlier; retail, trade and accommodation with $28.9b in sales, up 7.5%; and construction with $22.5b in sales, up 13%.

In terms of GDP, service industries make up about two-thirds of the pie, goods-producing industries about one-fifth, and primary industries the remaining slice.

40 billion

The housing market lost $40b in value in the first six months of the year, having run extremely hot since Covid hit.

The total value of the country’s residential real estate was $1.69 trillion at the end of the second quarter of this year, down from $1.73 trillion at the end of 2021.

David White/Stuff The housing market lost $40b in value in the first six months of the year.

68.7 billion

The Māori economy grew to about $68.7b by 2018 from $42.6b in 2013, as calculated by Business and Economic Research Ltd. That 60% jump meant the Māori economy could reach $100b before 2030, the year that NZ Trade and Enterprise expected it to hit that milestone, Chapman Tripp said last year.

Maori economic growth focused on agriculture, forestry and fishing; tourism; property, construction and infrastructure; and technology and innovation.

Three hurdles for Maori economic potential identified by Westpac were overrepresentation in low-skilled jobs, creating an income gap of around $2.6 billion between Māori and non-Māori; a lack of access to funding; and a low rate of home-ownership.

93.8 billion

Inland Revenue collected $93.8 billion of revenue in the year to June 2021. That was up from $77.7b a year earlier.

In 2008/09, 2.377 million people were paid wage and salary income of $86.6 billion for the year ended March 31.

By 2020/21 that rose to 2.661 million people receiving $147.7b in wages and salaries.

128.4 billion

The Government plans to spend $128.4b in the coming financial year. Social welfare is the biggest recipient with $42.4b, followed by health ($26.7b).

Under the social welfare umbrella, $19.5b is earmarked for superannuation - nearly as much as the whole education budget of $19.8b - followed by jobseeker support and emergency benefits at $3.4b.

The Government expects to run a deficit of $19b for the year. A surplus is expected in 2024/25.

216 billion

The total value of the NZX adds up to $216b, or the equivalent of 60.8% of GDP. The NZX main board has a market capitalisation of $168b, and the debt market has a total value of $48b.