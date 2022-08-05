Five things people are cutting back as they worry about the cost of living

Some Kiwis say they're thinking more carefully about the amount of food they're wasting amid high prices. (Video first published in June 2022)

Rising prices are forcing people to cut back or even cut out essential items, as inflation at a more than 30-year high hits people in the pocket.

Just over 90% of people in a poll by Research New Zealand say they are cutting back to some degree, with 26% cutting back a lot.

Only 9% of the 1000 people aged over 18 in the online poll said they were not cutting back at all.

“It’s also telling that whilst the current economic situation is having a reasonably widespread effect, it is particularly impacting those in their mid-years, many of whom will have young families and hefty mortgages,” said Research NZ managing partner Emanuel Kalafatelis​.

Here are five areas where people are reducing or stopping their spending as they feel the squeeze on their budgets, according to the poll.

Necessities

Just over a fifth, or 22%, said they had gone without buying things such as clothes, shoes, home appliances or school supplies. Another 52% said they had cut back, making a total of 74% who pulled back on their spending on these items in some way.

Transport

Fewer people completely cut transport costs such as bus or train tickets, fuel for a vehicle, or airfares, but it was another area where people made significant changes. Of the people polled, 9% said they had gone without, and a further 57% cut back on spending, totalling 66% who were not spending as usual.

Food and groceries and other basics

Five per cent of people said they had gone without basics such as food and groceries, and 54% said they had cut back, a total of 59%.

Stats NZ said last month that food prices in June were up 6.6% on a year earlier. Grocery food prices were 7.6% higher in June than in June 2021, with milk, potato chips and yoghurt seeing the largest increases.

Heating, internet and other essential services

Nine per cent of people said they had done without services such as home heating, power, water, internet, or phone, and 38% had cut back.

That brought the total of people who went without or cut back to 47%.

Medical

Fifteen per cent said they had gone without medical or a doctor's care when feeling unwell. That included prescriptions, medical visits, and telehealth. Another 29% said they had ‘cut back’, bringing the total of people who reduced or cut their spending to 44%.

Medical was in second place in terms of people who went without rather than cutting back, ahead of transport and basics.

Spending as usual

The category with the smallest change in spending was rent or mortgage payments. Eighty per cent of people said they were spending as usual, with 7% going without and 14% cutting back.