NZ sharemarket closes flat, Meridian Energy holds onto most of its gains

The New Zealand sharemarket ended a strong week with a whimper, losing seven points to halt its steady run-up in August so far.

The benchmark NZX50 Index closed down 0.06% at 11,728.47 on Friday, following a 0.3% gain on Thursday.

The index rose 200 points over the first four days of the week, and is up nearly 8% so far this quarter.

“The New Zealand markets are flat after the last few days’ rally, but still hold up strongly due to the recent broad rebounding optimism and local companies’ positive news,” said Tina Teng​, CMC Markets analyst.

She noted that market heavyweight Meridian Energy remained near its multi-month high.

Shares in the energy retailer and generator returned above $5 this week, closing flat on Friday at $5.15. On Wednesday they hit $5.21, their highest since early March.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare fell 1% to $20.75, Auckland Airport was down 0.2% at $7.73, Spark rose 1.2% to $5.22, Mercury Energy fell 0.6% to $6.43, and Mainfreight was down 1.8% at $78.50.

Fletcher Building gained a little more ground, up 0.1% at $5.30, following confirmation on Thursday the Commerce Commission was not recommending breaking up any businesses in the building supplies industry.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF The Government reacts to the Commerce Commission's market study of the building supplies sector.

However, the consumer watchdog did say in its draft report into the market that competition in the sector was not working as well as it could.

Mobile phone marketing company Plexure surged 12.540.5c as the company announced an extension to its contract with McDonald’s, its biggest customer.

Teng said there was still good trading volume in Air New Zealand, which closed flat at 62c, and digital church donation technology company Pushpay, also flat, at $1.30.

Of the 185 shares traded, 69 rose and 60 fell.

Across the Tasman, Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index rose 0.5% to 7014, while markets rose across Asia ahead of key jobs data out of the United States.

Earlier on Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index closed 0.1% lower at 4151.94. The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% to 32,726.82, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 0.4% to 12,720.58.

In energy markets, Brent crude, the price basis for international trading, rose 22 cents to US$94.34 per barrel. It fell US$2.66 the previous session to US$94.12.