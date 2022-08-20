Getting to the bottom of trawling

Hoki is an important source of healthy seafood, and one of New Zealand's most important commercial trawling catches. It is also a sustainable catch – New Zealand's wild hoki fishery is certified as sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council.

Seafood New Zealand chief executive Dr Jeremy Helson knows there is a lot of misinformation on trawling and this is something he wants to change.

"We know that people like a feed of fish. It's the healthiest animal-based protein you can eat, low in fat and high in essential vitamins and minerals.

"Kiwis also care about our oceans and want to make good decisions about the food they buy. So, one of the things we try to do at Seafood New Zealand is put the basic facts out there about commercial fishing methods like trawling."

Right now in New Zealand's fish factories, workers are doubling down to process this season's hoki catch.

SUPPLIED Seafood New Zealand chief executive Dr Jeremy Helson knows there is a lot of misinformation on trawling and this is something he wants to change.

They take the long, tapered fish with silvery-blue scales and delicate white flesh and process them into the hoki fillets, fish bites, and fish fingers that are a Kiwi family favourite.

More than 80% of New Zealand fish is caught by trawling, which is when a net is towed by a boat either through mid-water or on the seafloor, which is called bottom trawling.

"We trawl on the bottom of the ocean because that is where many of our sustainable fish stocks like hoki, tarakihi and gurnard live. It's the only reliable way to catch them," Helson says.

Bottom trawling is not often well understood because unlike the land-based farms we can see in our hometowns or on road trips, fishing happens out of sight, underwater.

There are three main facts about bottom trawling that people might be unfamiliar with.

The first relates to the extent of trawling on seafloors in New Zealand waters. It is nowhere near as extensive as people might think, with almost one-third of our seafloor closed to trawling.

SUPPLIED In 2019, which is the last time bottom trawling areas were scientifically assessed, only two percent of NZ waters were bottom trawled.

"Like our national parks that are protected from human activities, our oceans have closed areas as well. Since records began 30 years ago, only 11% of New Zealand's waters have ever been trawled – and the area of ocean trawled each year is getting smaller.

"In 2019, which is the last time bottom trawling areas were scientifically assessed, only 2% of our waters were bottom trawled in that year," Helson says.

There are also far fewer vessels trawling these days – 47% fewer than in 2005. That smaller fleet can catch enough of the fish needed because the methods they use are more precise and targeted.

The second is the effect of a trawl net on the seafloor. Because most trawling is done over sandy or muddy grounds, there is little to disturb other than the fish the trawlers have set out to catch.

"Fishers return to the same fishing grounds year after year, choosing an area where they know they can catch their quota on sandy floors without getting caught up on rocks or seaweed."

Lastly, it's all about the technology that enables fishers to trawl more sustainably and to bring fish back to shore in great condition.

SUPPLIED Like our national parks that restrict farming and forestry, nearly one-third of NZ’s waters are off limits to bottom trawling.

"Bottom trawling has changed a lot over the years, and all of it for the better. These days the nets have bigger mesh to let smaller fish out. The nets weigh a lot less, so run more lightly along the seafloor, and sensors tell a skipper when a net is full so they can bring it up and spend less time on the seafloor," Helson says.

"Technology doesn't stand still either. The commercial fishing industry believes sustainable fishing can get even better.

"We are seeing some great results from new Artificial Intelligence being trialled this year on trawlers that enables skippers to see exactly what species are going into the nets, and in what volume, so that they can make an even more targeted catch with less bycatch and shorter trawls."

Helson encourages shoppers to look for sustainable choices – and it's a good start to know that 94% of fish landed in New Zealand is from sustainable stocks.

For more information about bottom trawling in New Zealand, go to: https://www.seafood.co.nz/mythbusters/bottom-trawling