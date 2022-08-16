NZ sharemarket gains 0.4% ahead of Reserve Bank rate decision

Mercury Energy’s Ngātamariki plant is one of Aotearoa’s 18 geothermal stations which in total produce about 20% of the country’s power.

It was an up day on the NZX, although investors were unimpressed by a jump in profit from blue chip power company Mercury Energy.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index rose 0.4% to 11,847 on Tuesday, following a similar-sized gain the previous session.

Devon Funds head of retail Greg Smith​ said investors were waiting until earnings season got properly underway, but were also wary of the Reserve Bank decision on Wednesday.

“We largely expect reactions to be a bit flat at the very start of earnings season. At the same time traders seem to be biding their time before the interest rate decision, which most commentators expect to be a 50 basis point hike,” Smith​ said.

Mercury energy fell 3.2% to $6.33 after it posted an earnings report which showed profit had more than tripled thanks to the sale of its shareholding in Tilt Renewables.

Mercury has been expanding its operations, having bought Trustpower’s retail business and Tilt’s New Zealand wind farms, which added wind to its existing hydro and geothermal generation.

But a strong run by the Mercury share price leading up to the report showed the profit was largely expected, Smith said.

“It was a transformational year for Mercury, they bought a number of assets which puts them in a strong position in the renewable energy space. But it skewed the results, as the profits from these sales acquisitions were already priced in.”

Farming supplies company PGG Wrightson’s share price remained flat at $4.44, after the business posted a record result. Operating earnings were up 20% and net profits rose 7%, which reflected a strong outlook in the agricultural sector, said Smith.

“As a farming supplies company if agriculture is doing well, then PGW is doing well. There seems to be more confidence in the sector, with the borders opening up and labour shortages easing.”

That both companies posted large profits to little market fanfare reflected the attitude of most traders, who were focused on the central bank, he said.

Elsewhere on the market, Meridian Energy was up 0.5% at $5.29, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare also gained 0.5%, to $21.48, Auckland Airport fell 1.2% to $7.70, and Ebos was up 2.9% at $39.67.

Across the Tasman the S&P/ASX200 Index rose 0.5% to 7103.

Stocks on Wall Street bounced back and closed higher, extending the market's recent winning ways as investors look ahead to several updates from retailers this week.

The S&P 500 rose 16.99 points, or 0.4%, to 4,297.14. The Dow added 151.39 points, or 0.5%, to 33,912.44. The Nasdaq gained 80.87 points, or 0.6%, to 13,128.05.

The market got off to a bumpy start as traders reacted to news that China’s central bank cut a key interest rate. The move is the latest warning for markets already on edge over record-high inflation and fears about recessions in the United States and elsewhere.

China is the world’s second-largest consumer of crude oil, so the news weighed on energy prices. US crude oil prices slumped 2.9% on worries about the global economy and weighed heavily on energy stocks.

In Tuesday's trading, Brent crude, the international standard, lost 86 cents to US$94.24.

Wall Street worried that the US Federal Reserve could hit the brakes too hard and send the economy into a recession, and any signal that inflation could be peaking or retreating has helped ease some of those worries.

- With AP