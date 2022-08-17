Queenstown's largest development better suited to Auckland - urban designer

The planned Lakeview/Taumata residential, hospitality and retail precinct sits on a 10-hectare elevated terrace at the edge of the Queenstown’s CBD and will incorporate open public spaces, 500 apartments and three hotels.

The proposed $1 billion Queenstown Lakeview development has hit a stumbling block, with an urban designer saying it would be better suited to metropolitan Auckland.

The comments were made to the expert consenting panel considering an application for the first five buildings of the residential and commercial development under the Government’s fast-tracking legislation.

Now the company behind the project must consider going to a hearing on the matter.

Plans for the development show the tallest building will be 13 storeys high and about twice the allowable height limit. The remaining four are also much higher than the allowable height limits.

The expert consenting panel asked University of Auckland School of Architecture and Planning head Dr Lee Beattie for urban design advice on the plans.

His report concluded the development would not positively contribute to the town.

“I do not believe that the proposal reflects Queenstown’s local heritage, built form ... values and sense of place, and it does not ‘seamlessly’ stitch into its existing village (township) context.”

The size of the buildings were more appropriate in a metropolitan centre in Auckland, or a high-density business/office location, he said

Queenstown Lakes district plan rules showed a desire to retain the alpine/tourist nature of the town and this was reflected in the heights of buildings, which were no higher than six or seven storeys, Beattie said.

“In my view, Queenstown’s character and values are in many ways generated by its context within its setting in the natural environment and the townscape is subservient.”

The bulky buildings would overly dominate the street scene and would affect the sunlight and daylight hours, especially in the winter months, he said.

He was also concerned the development did not integrate with the neighbouring Ben Lomond Reserve, which provides the tree-covered backdrop to Queenstown, including the Skyline gondola.

The buildings were 180m long altogether and there were no pedestrian links through the development to the reserve.

“Set against the natural backdrop of Ben Lomond Reserve ... it will read as five large repetitive buildings,” Beattie said.

The panel asked the developers if they wished to respond to the comments, in which case it would hold a hearing about urban design and related planning matters before making a decision.

The buildings are the first stage of the $1b development, which includes three hotels and extensive commercial developments over 10 hectares.

The site is owned by the Queenstown Lakes District Council and is being developed by a consortium including Ninety-Four Feet, Centuria Capital (formerly Augusta Capital), and Britomart Hospitality Group.

It is being considered under fast-track legislation, which was introduced in 2020 as a response to the damage the Covid-19 pandemic was having on the economy.

The council has already provided written approval for the project.

Ninety-Four Feet project manager Dean Rzechta said the company had received the report and was considering the information within it. No decision had been made yet.