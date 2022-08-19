Whittaker's Miraka Kirīmi block shows how passionate Kiwis are about brands

There has been a backlash from some people about Whittaker’s use of te reo Māori on one chocolate block.

Introducing te reo Māori to its packaging, on the surface, should be a win for Whittaker’s chocolate. After all it is one of the country’s two official languages.

But the backlash to the decision shows it is not so simple, said Bodo Lang, head of marketing at Auckland University business school.

Whittaker’s released a limited number of its creamy milk chocolate blocks with the name in te reo on the packaging to support Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

Chocolate lovers and Whittaker’s supporters pledged to buy more blocks of chocolate in support of the brand, and against those who were boycotting the brand out of frustration.

Right-wing blogger Cameron Slater tweeted on Monday "Go woke, go broke... see ya @WhittakersNZ,” with a picture of the te reo Māori packaging.

“Commercially it's a fantastic choice, your outrage is only lifting their sales,” one Twitter user replied.

“I had to give up chocolate because it makes me ill, but I'm going to buy one of these just to spite you. And let my family eat it, damn,” another said.

Lang said there were three main types of consumers: those who were supportive, those who were not, and those who were more or less indifferent about the change.

The risk for Whittaker’s was that supportive consumers may not buy significantly more chocolate beyond the initial novelty period, while those who were not supportive of the use of te reo Māori on the packaging may boycott the brand.

“There may not be a significant and sustained increase in sales, but there is a risk of downturn due to those who are either not as inclusive in their world views or those who simply don’t like their favourite brand being changed,” he said.

Some consumers felt very passionately about their favourite brands, and there were many examples from around the world of brands changing their packaging or recipe only to change it back after a backlash by consumers.

Supplied Whittaker's new limited edition Creamy Milk block has been translated to Miraka Kirīmi for Te Wiki o te reo Māori.

Cadbury suffered this fate many years ago, which helped boost Whittaker’s popularity. The ‘New Coke’ recipe in 1985 was another famous example that backfired on Coca-Cola whichreverted to the old recipe despite blind taste tests showing that the new taste was actually preferred.

Even Coke admits it was the one of the most “memorable marketing blunders ever”.

“The lesson for manufacturers is to be mindful of how consumers may react and how this may affect the brand,” Lang said.

But backlash didn’t bother Whittaker’s which said it was the third year it had produced Miraka Kirīmi, Whittaker’s Creamy Milk, with the label translated into te reo Māori to celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

The only difference was this year it was more widely available to customers, whereas previously it had only been available in more limited quantities through social media competitions.

Supplied Bodo Lang says there are three types of consumers when it comes to a brand change.

“Creamy Milk is one of our most popular flavours, with or without this special edition packaging, but we choose to celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori in this way each year because we are a proudly New Zealand family-owned company,” a Whittaker’s spokesperson said.

She said it was too early to comment on the sales of the blocks, and if sales of the rest of its range had increased.

“But for us this is not about sales. As a proudly New Zealand family-owned company that makes all of our world-class chocolate at our one factory in Porirua, we’re proud to celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.”

In 2020, 2degrees and Spark backed up the use of te reo Māori by Vodafone NZ after one of its customers complained about the company changing its network carrier identifier to “Vodafone Aotearoa”.