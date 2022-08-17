Ocean Flyer promises a transport revolution, but 'perception issues' remain

Assuring the public it will be safe to travel at high speeds just metres above the waves in something that does not exist yet is one of the many challenges facing the company promising to bring electric “seagliders” to New Zealand.

The first of the low carbon, low-flying vessels, a cross between a hydrofoil and a battery-powered seaplane, are due in Aotearoa in 2025.

Currently, United States start-up Regent is trialling a one-quarter-sized version, and aims to have a full-scale prototype ready next year.

Ocean Flyer, a business founded by former banker and Air Napier owner Shah Aslam​ and former New Zealand Air Force chief John Hamilton​, is among the earliest customers.

They have a $700m order for 25 seagliders that they plan to operate along New Zealand’s coast for about $30 to $60 one-way. Regent has about NZ$10 billion in orders from around the world.

Flying just 10 metres above the sea, the seagliders take advantage of a phenomenon known as “in ground effect” which reduces drag and increases their range.

Supplied Kiwi company Ocean Flyer has invested in a ground-breaking new sea glider design.

Aslam acknowledged there was a “perception issue” about the craft during a virtual event on Wednesday hosted by Ocean Flyer and the Ministry Of Transport Technology & Innovation Knowledge Hub.

“Some of the questions we've received in some of our other engagements, some of them relate to the fact that it's 180 knots or 300 kilometres per hour, travelling just 10 metres above the surface of the water. So there is a bit of a perception issue.”

Concerns raised about the seagliders have included potential damage to seabirds and marine creatures, and how they will cope with rough seas and bad weather.

Aslam praised Regent’s technology, including the materials used in the vessels and the avionics, and said it was no less safe than any other form of transport including cars.

The sea gliders should be able to operate on most days, he said.

“If the weather conditions are so bad that an aircraft is not able to fly or the ferries on Cook Strait are not able to operate, then most likely we won't be operating.

“On the flip side, however, under conditions of thick fog where aircraft might not be able to land, we still may be able to operate based on the avionics we have and the fact that we're only 10 metres above the surface of the water.”

supplied Shah Aslam (left) and Air Napier operations manager and former air force chief and civil defence boss John Hamilton are joining a group of businesses around the world that aim to transform intercity travel.

Hamilton said Ocean Flyer was hoping to create a virtual reality experience to enable people to see what it would be like to travel by seaglider, “and therefore give them a greater degree of assurance that it's safe and an enjoyable, affordable and sustainable way of travelling”.

Aslam said Ocean Flyer had explored using electric planes but chose seagliders because they would be certified to operate much earlier. The infrastructure was also cheaper, requiring a terminal space on the coast with a pontoon rather than an airport, and it was cheaper to operate at 10 metres above the water rather than having to fly up to 20,000 feet.

Regional councils had been receptive, and the company had its first meeting with a harbourmaster, from an unnamed location, at the end of the week, he said.

The gliders had a battery range of almost 300 kilometres, and the technology would keep improving.

James Higham​, professor of tourism at Otago University, told Stuff he was not familiar with Regent’s technology, but 300km was a significant range and would compete with aviation.

Aviation had been promising to decarbonise for decades but had not achieved it, he said.

“We are in a period of intense transport technology development, and it's way overdue, because most of the last century we've been locked into tiny incremental gains and efficiency in existing technologies, namely, aviation and private vehicle.

“And the technologies themselves since jet aviation in the 1950s, haven't really evolved much at all.”

The timeframe, if realised, was good news because aviation would not decarbonise by 2028.

“Something revolutionary like this is, is extremely interesting, and does raise all sorts of possibilities, but obviously, there are enormous hurdles to be cleared.

“We've heard over and over again about new technologies promising radical transformation and decarbonisation, particularly as it relates to aviation. And those have proved to be false dawns.”

The vessels were classified as watercraft, meaning Maritime New Zealand would be the certifying organisation.

Matt Paterson, Maritime NZ manager of research and intelligence, said it was very early days and there was a lot to learn about the vessels, their safe operation, and the skills required to operate them.

Maritime NZ would work closely with Ocean Flyer and learn from other countries’ experiences as well.

Ocean Flyer had ordered 15 Viceroy seagliders for service in 2025 and 10 Monarchs for operation in 2028. Once all 25 were operational, they were expected to carry up to 6 million passengers a year and about 200 million kilograms of freight.

About $150m would be spent on creating the operating ecosystem in New Zealand.

The company wanted to see more than 150 seagliders operating in New Zealand by 2035.