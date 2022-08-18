Queenstown Airport to pay first post-Covid dividend, despite 10-year low

Queenstown Airport has declared its first post-Covid-19 dividend, despite passenger numbers reaching a 10-year low.

The airport corporation’s 2022 Annual Report says there were no scheduled international flights to and from the airport for 330 days of the reporting period due to Covid-19 border closures.

The flight reduction had a significant impact on both aeronautical and commercial revenue, the report says.

Domestically, there was an extended period of nationwide and regional lockdowns, as well as regional border restrictions which resulted in significantly reduced domestic flights also.

“There were no flights between Auckland and Queenstown, usually our busiest route, for 178 days, half of our total operating days, creating an extremely challenging business environment,” it said.

Over the year to June there were 1.13 million passengers through the airport and 9734 aircraft arrivals and departure, which was a 10-year low.

While the number of scheduled aircraft, helicopter and fixed wing flights was reduced, private jet movements doubled – increasing 101% to 357.

Total revenue was $26.8 million down 3% from the previous year and down 43% compared to the year before that.

It was the lowest revenue figure since 2015 when it was $24.8m

The airport corporation’s profit after tax was $1.08m, down from $1.6m.

Despite the numbers the airport declared a $1.3m shareholder dividend – the first dividend in three years.

Airport chief executive Glen Sowry said the dividend was paid in line with the established dividend policy .

“Given the challenging period the company has experienced and an emerging positive outlook, the Board made the decision to pay this dividend to shareholders who have been supportive of the company throughout this challenging period,” he said.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council owns 75.01% of the corporation’s shares with Auckland Airport holding the balance.

In the report Sowry and chairperson of the board of directors Adrienne Young-Cooper said they were cautiously confident the airport corporation had now entered a sustained recovery period.

“The company’s business fundamentals and operating capabilities remain strong,” they said.

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) decreased by 18% from $17.1m to $14m.

Total operating expenditure was $12.8m.

Sowry and Young Cooper said the pace and timing of recovery was dependent on many factors, including the continued propensity of New Zealanders to travel domestically, trans-Tasman flight schedules, and the recovery of global aviation and tourism.

“Our forecasts indicate that aircraft and passenger numbers will return steadily and are likely to be on par with pre-Covid levels by FY25.”

In the next financial year the corporation would be preparing the long-term master plan for Queenstown Airport.

Over the reporting period the corporation completed a decarbonisation roadmap which includes goals of reducing operational emissions by 60% by 2030 from our 2019 baseline year, and to be net-zero by 2040.