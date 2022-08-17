NZ market 'distracted' as traders look to big moves in Australia

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor shared an annual profit jump of 42%, but the market was largely distracted by moves in Australia.

A tame New Zealand sharemarket inched higher on Wednesday as the Reserve Bank delivered largely what the market expected.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index rose5.7 points to 11,852.93, following a small gain of 0.4% on Tuesday .

Nikko Asset Management head of New Zealand equity Stuart Williams​ said trading was largely muted as professional fund managers looked to major moves in the Australian market.

“Most New Zealand fund managers have an Australian mandate, and I am sure would have been kept busy by CSL reports or digesting what happened yesterday with James Hardie [reporting a rise in first quarter profit],” Williams​ said.

In New Zealand, the most important stock of the day was Fletcher Building, which rose 1.28% to $5.55 after it saw annual profit jump 42%.

Net profit rose to $432 million in the year to June 30 from $305m last year, the company said. Revenue rose 5% to $8.5 billion.

Fletcher Building estimates it lost $300m in revenue and took a $100m hit to operating profit in its first quarter due to the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns which saw almost all New Zealand businesses shut down for up to five weeks. Still, it benefited from a construction boom coming out of lockdown and expects a backlog of work will continue to sustain the market this year.

But despite the high volume of trading, the share price did not rise aggressively as high levels of profit were largely expected, Williams said.

Air New Zealand dipped 0.72% to $0.68, after quite a volatile day resulting in traders weighing up the positive of borders reopening and a dropping oil price against the pain of the OCR hike, he said.

A2 milk was flat at $5.46. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare sank 0.37% to $21.40, Meridian Energy rose 1.1% to $5.35, and Auckland Airport rose 0.6% to $7.75.

There was little market reaction to the Reserve Bank’s 50-point hike of its official cash rate on Wednesday, Williams said.

The central bank said it remained appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions “at pace” to maintain price stability and contribute to maximum sustainable employment.

STUFF / Connor Scott Reserve Bank hikes official cash rate to 3%

Core consumer price inflation remained too high, and labour resources remained scarce, the bank said.

But the 50-point hike had been largely priced into the market, and investors were looking towards the longer term, Williams said.

“The OCR hike was largely in line with expectations. The main issues in the equities market is the cost of doing business moving forward. Conversations about offsetting margin pressure will be crucial moving forward,” he said.

Traders were looking forward to the rest of earnings season getting truly underway later this week, he said.

Wall Street ended a choppy day of trading with a mostly higher finish, adding to the market's recent string of gains.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, its third straight gain, adding 8.06 points to 4305.20. The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 239.57 points, or 0.7%, to 34,152.01, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 25.50 points, or 0.2%, to 13,102.55.

The market's latest gyrations came as traders cautiously reviewed mostly encouraging financial results from major retailers.

US stocks had their best month in a year and a half in July and the winning streak has continued into August.

- With AP