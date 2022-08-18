NZ sharemarket dips 0.3%, 'resilient' under global pressure

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr speaks with Stuff a day after raising the official cash rate in August. (Video first published August 18, 2022)

The sharemarket dipped slightly on Thursday with the NZX remaining resilient amidst global pressure.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index slipped 38.5 points, or 0.33%, to 11,814.3. On Wednesday the index inched higher, with the Reserve Bank delivering largely what the market expected.

Markets analyst for CMC Markets, Tina Teng said local markets were under pressure due to the broadly risk-averse sentiment following the overnight US session and weak performance in the Asia-Pacific region, but largely held up on the back of local positive earnings.

Auckland Airport finished the day with a drop of 1.2% to $7.65 after it strongly bounced off a session low. The airport operator said it expected its underlying business to return to profit following two years of losses.

Skellerup rose 1.7% to $5.92 after announcing a record annual net profit of $47.8 million, up 19% on its previous record result.

Renewable energy stocks stayed strong, which follow global trends. Meridian finished down 0.9% to $5.30, and Contact dropped 0.5% to $7.95.

Fletcher Building led with a gain of 1.9% to $5.66 after announcing its full-year profit jumped 42% in its annual earnings report on Wednesday.

Kathryn George/Stuff The RBNZ’s hawkish guidance on rate hikes probably restrained the local equity markets, said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

“No surprise with a negative close in the NZX since global markets are under pressure in such uncertain times,” Teng said.

“The RBNZ’s hawkish guidance on rate hikes probably restrained the local equity markets’ gains since yesterday, along with a weakened Kiwi dollar.”

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare dropped 1.1% to $21.15. Spark finished the day up 2.3% to $5.30, and Infratil was also up, rising 0.7% to $9.13.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.7% to 4274.04, wiping out the week's gains and leaving the index down 0.1% since Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 0.5% to 33,980.32 and the Nasdaq slid 1.3% to 12,938.12.

The US Commerce Department reported July retail sales were flat compared with the previous month, defying predictions of a slight increase. Retailers have warned high inflation will discourage consumers from spending on non-essentials.

US retail chain Target fell 2.7% after reporting a nearly 90% plunge in second quarter profits.

Technology and communications stocks also fell.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday made it clear the board planned to keep raising interest rates but gave no indication when or by how much.

The US central bank has hiked its benchmark lending rate twice this year by 0.75 percentage points, triple its usual margin. Forecasters say another hike of the same size is possible at the Fed's September meeting, though the likelihood has declined as data show the economy weakening.

In energy markets, Brent crude, the price basis for international trading, gained 11 cents to US$93.76 per barrel in London. It surged US$1.31 the previous session to US$93.65.

- With AP