Paid $7 an hour, no annual leave for three years - ex-farm worker owed $93k

A company running a farm near Auckland has agreed to pay a total of $93,500 to one of two workers who received as little as $7 an hour.

In 2018, the Labour Inspectorate began an investigation into vegetable growing business Sunshine Valley Farms in Bombay, south of Auckland.

The inspectorate found the company, and Ravi Wallabh​, Ragu Wallabh​ and Minaxi Wallabh did not comply with minimum employment standards for Elisapeta Enoka​ and Rowena Fauatea​.

When Enoka was employed by Sunshine Valley Farms between May 2015 and January 2018, the owners knew she could not lawfully work due to her immigration status, the Labour Inspector found. She was paid between $7 and $7.50 an hour, below the minimum wage at the time.

Enoka did not receive any annual holiday entitlement during the nearly three years she worked for the company, and she was not paid time-and-a-half or given alternative days for working public holidays.

She was not paid when she took sick leave, and did not give written consent to a $50 weekly deduction to cover accommodation costs.

Rowena Fauatea was employed from September 2018 and October 2018, and was paid $7 an hour. She also did not receive any annual leave entitlement.

Sunshine Valley Farms acknowledged that it owed a total of $86,341 to the women, plus interest.

The company owed $93,503 to Enoka including $59,711 in minimum wage arrears, $16,669 in annual leave, $1083 in sick pay, and $9616 in interest.

Fauatea was owed a total of $2670, including $2142 in minimum wage arrears and $216 in interest.

An agreement was reached in late July, ahead of a planned five-day investigation meeting by the Employment Relations Authority in August. The company and the Wallabhs agreed with the Labour Inspector’s findings, and the amount owed to Enoka and Fauatea.

Penalty claims have not been agreed.

Employment Relations Authority member Rachel Larmer​ said, in a decision released on Monday, that Sunshine Valley Farms was found to have failed to pay minimum wages, holiday entitlements and sick leave.

The company also made deductions from wages for accommodation without written consent, failed to keep records about wages, time worked, and leave, and did not provide written employment agreements.

The Labour Inspector was given leave to recover money from the Wallabhs if the company could not pay.

Stu Lumsden​, Labour Inspectorate national manager, said the owners of Sunshine Valley Farm had significant experience in running businesses, but in this case they failed in their duty of care to employees.

“While employers are mostly responsible about their obligations under the New Zealand employment law and complaint, there is a small number who are either ignorant or choose to neglect their responsibilities and obligations,” he said.

“We encourage employees to speak up and discuss their concerns with their family or with community members if they feel that their employer has been negligent.”

The outstanding penalty claims made by the Labour Inspector would be the subject of an investigation meeting this month.