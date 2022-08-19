Fisher & Paykel Healthcare profit warning drags NZ market down

The sharemarket fell on Friday as a profit warning from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare dragged the market down.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index slipped points, or 1.10% per cent, to 11684.81 points on Friday.

Jarden director of wealth management Greg Main​ said Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s profit guidance was much lower than expected, dragging the market down.

“It was obviously below what the market was expecting, because of margin pressure ... and supply chain issues faced by the company. The stock was down as much as 10% at one stage, but is now sitting closer to 6%,” Main​ said.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares finished the day down 6.15% at $19.85, after the company said first-half profit could fall as much as 62% as demand from hospitals for its breathing aids slowed.

The company forecast net profit in the six months to September 30 could fall to $85 million to $95m, down from $221.8m last year.

Fisher & Paykel experienced a surge in demand for its products during the pandemic, selling 10 years’ worth of devices in two years as hospital clinicians turned to nasal high flow therapy as a front-line treatment for Covid-19 patients. However, demand has slowed as hospitals have stocked up their supplies and fewer patients are requiring treatment.

Supplied The sharemarket fell on Friday after a profit warning from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

Main also pointed to other major companies on the NZX facing losses such as Meridian which fell 1.32% to $5.23, Mercury which fell 1.59% to $6.20 and Mainfreight which fell 1.58% to $77.6.

“These are big companies with quite large market share on the NZX. When they are trading down it can be a massive weight on the market,” Main said.

The NZX itself was trading up 3.05% to $1.35, possibly due to the sale of Kiwi Wealth to Fisher Funds, which could have brightened the outlook for NZX’s Superlife KiwiSaver scheme, he said.

Genesis Energy was unchanged on $2.95, down 1.17% after posting a 600% profit in its annual earnings report.

Genesis Energy also announced plans to increase its electricity prices for residential customers in January and signalling a further increase in its operating profit ahead.

Chief executive Marc England​ said it had not yet decided how much prices would go up, as it would consider that strategically and make a call on that later this year.

Genesis posted a bumper $222m profit after tax for the year to the end of June, which was six times higher than its $32m profit the year prior and almost four times its $46m profit in 2020.

My Food Bag was up 2.82% to 73 cents following its annual meeting on Friday where it confirmed it would pay a first-half dividend of 3c a share, the same level as last year, despite its profits heading lower.

Chief executive Kevin Bowler said the unchanged dividend was a “sure sign that the board are confident in the financial strength of the business”.

“Whilst it may not be performing at quite the same rate as last year, it's still a very successful business,” Bowler said.

Auckland Airport dipped slightly, finishing the day down 0.39% on $7.62. Spark was down 1.04% to $5.245. Infratil was down 0.66% to $9.07.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 4,283.74 points after the Labour Department reported fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.

That followed data on Wednesday that showed July retail sales held steady with the previous month despite concern inflation might depress consumers' willingness to spend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1% gain to 33,999.04 points. The Nasdaq added 0.2% to 12,965.34 points.

– With AP