Government says immigration tweaks will help relieve workforce pressures

Michael Woods, alongside Tourism Aotearoa CEO Rebecca Ingram, announced changes to immigration settings to help ease a worker shortage.

An extra 12,000 holidaymakers can come to New Zealand for work over the next year, and median wage requirements for migrant workers in some sectors will temporarily ease, the Government said on Sunday.

Immigration Minister Michael Wood​ said the immigration system was being streamlined to help employers facing a shortage of workers who were struggling with unemployment at just over 3%.

Key sectors, including aged care, construction, and seasonal snow and adventure tourism will get a temporary exemption to the median wage requirements for overseas workers.

In addition, people on existing holiday work visas that expire between August 26, 2022 and the end of May next year will be given a six-month extension.

The numbers of people allowed in under the Working Holiday Scheme will double to 12,000 for 2022/2023, Wood said.

About 4000 working holidaymakers were already in the country and more than 21,000 had had their applications approved to work in New Zealand.

Local workers would not be disadvantaged, he said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The number of people able to come for a working holiday in 2022/23 will double under the changes announced by Michael Wood, seen here alongside Rebecca Ingram, CEO of Tourism Aotearoa.

“The overall purpose of the rebalance is to put a focus on, in the first instance, looking to recruit domestically.

“The core settings under the accredited employer work visa require employers, for example, to advertise for two weeks to see if there are people in New Zealand willing and able to take up that work at that rate.”

Wood said the changes were about transition over a period of years, and not returning to a reliance on cheap overseas labour.

The agreements varied from industry to industry, but all sectors needed to show they were investing in upskilling and training, and engaging with industry transformation plans, he said.

The country’s borders fully reopened in July, but fewer people were travelling globally than before Covid hit in 2020 and New Zealand was competing against other countries for migrant labour.

The hospitality and tourism sectors which traditionally relied on international workers were particularly hard hit, Wood said.

“We have listened to the concerns of these sectors, and worked with them to take practicable steps to unlock additional labour, we know these measures will help fill skills gaps, as businesses work towards more productive and resilient ways of operating.”

In May, the Government tweaked the immigration system to make it easier for some migrants to get residency, if they were paid well. Then-Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said New Zealand would not return to relying on low-skilled and low-paid migrants.

It meant that those wishing to hire migrants for most roles needed to pay them the median wage.

Under the agreements announced on Sunday with the different sectors, seasonal snow and adventure tourism companies would be able to pay migrant workers in specified roles at $25.00 per hour, instead of $27.76 an hour. The wage threshold would increase each year until 2025.

For meat processing, companies could pay $24 an hour to migrant workers for entry-level meat processing roles with a cap on the number of visas set at 320. That will be replaced with a Pacific programme from 2024.

Migrants taking up those places would get seven-month visas, and the wage threshold would be updated each year to reflect changes in the median wage.

The changes were welcomed by the Meat Industry Association.

Supplied The meat industry is currently about 2000 employees short and is relying on overseas workers to help fill the gap.

“Labour shortages have been a significant issue for the meat processing sector for some time, so this agreement is a welcome boost to our own domestic recruitment efforts,” said association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva​.

“Without sufficient employees, processors cannot run plants to the desired capacity, fully process all products and capture the maximum value.”

Karapeeva said the industry was committed to training and employing New Zealanders first, but it struggled to fill the roles despite working with the Ministry for Social Development and regional agencies to recruit people from local communities.

The sector had a gap of about 2000 employees, which meant it had to recruit overseas.

The changes would also make a difference to tourism operators, Tourism Industry Association chief executive Rebecca Ingram said.

“We are hopeful this will help to relieve some of the immediate pressures on employers,” she said.

“And there are added benefits - while not all Working Holiday Visa holders will work in tourism and hospitality, they will all want to enjoy tourism activities and experiences while they are in New Zealand.”

Three-quarters of tourism businesses were looking for people to fill a wide variety of roles, from bike mechanics to marketing, sales roles to sea kayak guides, but the majority of vacancies received fewer than five applications.