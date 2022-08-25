Shoppers fight their way through constantly changing supermarket prices

Faced with supermarkets’ ever-changing and sometimes confusing pricing, it’s impossible to do a perfect job finding the best value product for the best price, a marketing expert says.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

In one week the price of a basic shop fell at three Countdown supermarkets, fell at two out of three New World supermarkets, and rose or stayed the same at three Pak’n Save supermarkets.

Stuff has launched a database to show how prices are changing at three supermarkets in three main centres.

READ MORE:

* New World's every day low price savings will benefit consumers differently

* Chicken prices taking off as supply chain issues continue to bite

* My Food Bag says it can't pass on higher costs to customers as households face cost of living squeeze



The figures will be updated each month.

Pak’n Save Mount Albert in Auckland was the cheapest supermarket out of the nine surveyed online by Stuff for 19 standard food items, including fresh fruit and vegetables, milk cheese and butter, meat and bread.

The grocery shop cost $104.92 on August 15, although it was $2.09 more expensive a week later, according to the Stuff survey on the two Mondays.

New World Stanmore Rd in Christchurch was the most expensive at $130.59 on August 22, up from $127.43 a week earlier.

Countdown supermarkets varied much less in price than Foodstuffs’ supermarkets, which are owner operated but with centralised distribution.

Both Countdown and Foodstuffs, owner of the Pak’n Save and New World brands, have made commitments about prices with inflation at a 32-year high.

Earlier this month Foodstuffs extended its price “rollback” on best-selling products for a further three months.

In May, New World, Pak‘n Save and Four Square rolled back prices of more than 110 products to what they were in early 2021. Foodstuffs said shoppers had saved $13.8 million since May.

Countdown said in May it would freeze the prices of more than 600 products over the winter months.

The price freeze included pantry staples but also items such as smoked salmon and alcoholic drinks.

STUFF The Government is creating the role of grocery commissioner in an attempt to better regulate supermarket rivals Countdown and Foodstuffs. (Video first published on July 7, 2022)

Comparing carrots with carrots

Is food more expensive? It depends on where you shop.

A year ago bananas cost $2.98 per kilogram, according to Stats NZ’s August 2021 Food Price Index. The monthly index does not show which brands were surveyed.

On August 22, 2022​, 1kg of bananas ranged in price from $2.99 at Pak’n Save to $3.60 at Countdown in Christchurch.

Carrots cost $2.09 per kg in August 2021. In August 2022, they ranged from $1.79 per kg at New World Miramar to $2.99 at Countdown and New World in Auckland.

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff Is food more expensive? It depends on where you shop.

Mince cost $16.00 per kg in August 2021. In August 2022, it ranged between a low of $12.99 at Pak’n Save in Auckland and a high of $19.99 at New World in Auckland and Wellington.

Standard milk cost $3.80 for two litres in August 2021. In August 2022, it cost between $3.79 at Pak’n Save in Christchurch and $4.09 at New World in Wellington.

Potato chips cost $1.81 for 150 grams in August 2021. In August 2022, they cost between $1.99 at Pak’n Save Auckland and $2.65 at New World in Christchurch.

Butter cost $5.31 for 500 grams in August 2021. In August 2022 it ranged in price from $4.99 at Pak’n Save in Auckland to $5.40 at Countdown.

Ella Bates-Herman/Stuff Bananas were $2.98 a kilogram a year ago, and cost up to $3.60 now.

‘The mind boggles’

Bodo Lang, head of marketing at Auckland University’s business school, said the cost of housing and groceries was “completely out of control”.

“Frankly I don't know how families with normal incomes exist in New Zealand, you know, the mind boggles, it really does.

“You can cut some [items], you don't have to have cheese, but you also have to think, we're a civilised, developed country. Caviar would be a different issue, but cheese seems like a relatively basic thing.”

It was impossible for shoppers to do a perfect job finding the best product at the best value for money, because comparing ingredient prices made it too complicated. But it was a good idea to occasionally check that the formulation of regularly purchased items, he said.

Supplied The cost of housing and groceries is “completely out of control”, says Bodo Lang, head of marketing at Auckland University’s business school.

Unit pricing, for example the price per kilogram, would make it easier for people to make informed decisions at the supermarket.

Making unit pricing mandatory for grocery retailers was one of the recommendations the Commerce Commission made earlier this year.

Supermarkets already displayed some unit pricing, but it was not required for pre-packaged products and was not standardised across retailers or products.

“Consumers are easily led astray in the sort of environment where they think, this one's a bit cheaper. But actually they're getting less product for the price and in fact on a relative basis, they've just bought a more expensive product,” Lang said.

Sergio Biggemann​, an associate professor in marketing at the University of Otago business school, said supermarkets’ price commitments were on basic items and many other prices had “gone through the roof”.

It was hard to tell if the price rises were due to inflation, he said. “But I don't think frozen prices on some items have made any significant difference on people's budget.”

In response to the commission’s study, the Government said it would appoint a grocery commissioner to oversee a new code of conduct to govern how suppliers are treated; ban the use of land covenants and leases; and introduce compulsory unit pricing and more transparent loyalty schemes.

On Wednesday, Commerce Minister David Clark said the Government will force Countdown and Foodstuffs to sell groceries to rival retailers at prices set by regulation if they fail to supply rivals “adequately” voluntarily.