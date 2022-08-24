Take five: Will the price of food fall if supermarkets have to sell to rivals?

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government will force Countdown and Foodstuffs sell groceries to rivals at set prices if they don’t do their own supply deals in good faith.

The two big retailers dominate the $22 billion groceries industry and the Commerce Commission estimated in its market study earlier this year they make about $430 million a year in excess profits.

The Government wants the supermarket giants to sell products to rivals at below-retail prices off their own bat but will take action if it does not see that happening to its satisfaction.

The aim is to boost competition, meaning a wider range and lower prices for consumers, said Commerce Minister David Clark. However, Andrew Bayly, the National Party’s commerce spokesperson, said there was very little detail in the announcement.

Here are five big questions about what the Government’s decision will mean.

What is happening?

The Commerce Commission investigated whether consumers were getting a good deal from grocery retailers and concluded earlier this year that they were not.

In March, the competition watchdog recommended some changes to improve competition, including encouraging but not forcing Countdown and Foodstuffs to wholesale groceries to rivals.

It wanted the major grocery retailers to “fairly consider” requests to supply competitors, and draft rules for how dairies and specialty retailers could buy products from them at wholesale.

Those “nuanced set of arrangements” would not have actually forced Countdown or Foodstuffs to wholesale groceries to rivals, or to sell them at any particular wholesale price, but would have been backed up by a mandatory code of conduct to protect suppliers.

However, the Government did not believe a voluntary wholesale regime would deliver the results for consumers.

On Wednesday, Clark said Countdown and Foodstuffs would have to negotiate wholesale offers to rival retailers on commercial terms. If they did not, a new grocery commissioner would have the power to impose further regulation to “force fairer prices”.

Rather than a silver bullet, it has been called a “regulatory backstop”.

Will the price of groceries fall?

Perhaps. Ultimately the hope is that a third significant retailer will enter the market if competition improves and makes it worthwhile.

Costco is opening a $100m store in Auckland but global discount supermarket giant Aldi said it had no plans to set up shop. Lidl, Kaufman and Coles are also not planning to come to New Zealand.

A Māori-owned supermarket was mooted last year and Auckland online-only grocer Supie plans to expand eventually but more is needed to break open the market.

Ardern said larger operators would not set up unless they could stock their shelves and the Government wanted to “unlock the stockroom doors” to achieve that end.

It also meant if a corner store could buy wholesale, then its own shoppers had more of a chance of better prices too.

What do the supermarkets say?

Countdown says it is already getting on with it. It had nearly signed up its first big wholesale customer and was working to open up a wholesale channel, said Spencer Sonn, managing director of Countdown’s Australian owner.

Foodstuffs, owner of New World and Pak ’n Save, said in June it had invited expressions of interest from rival retailers that might want supplies.

What will happen to them if they don’t comply?

It is hard to know yet. As Bayly said: “The intent sounds great but we have got no idea of how it is going to work”.

The grocery commissioner who will be responsible for enforcing the code will be funded to the tune of $4.8m in his or her first year.

A Cabinet paper showed Countdown and Foodstuffs could face fines of up to $10m or three times any commercial gain they got if they breached the supermarket code.

Why didn’t the commission go harder?

In May, Food and Grocery Council chief executive Katherine Rich said the wholesale market was “broken”, after the Commerce Commission decided against a mandatory wholesale regime.

But the commission thought such regulation could reduce, not improve, price competition.

It worried it might make the industry less efficient by introducing “significant additional costs”, and could potentially entrench Countdown and Foodstuffs’ market shares.

As far back as 2020 the Food and Grocery Council, which represents suppliers, was calling for a mandatory industry code of conduct to curb what it called the "egregious behaviour" of some supermarkets.

Market domination means supermarkets have a high level of control and power. The supermarket duopoly has been able to maintain its stranglehold on the market because the two chains control the wholesale and retail ends of the market.

That makes it hard for new operators to get access to goods at wholesale prices at the scale required to be a serious competitor.