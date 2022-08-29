NZ sharemarket falls 0.8%, a2 Milk shares surge on recovery hopes

The New Zealand sharemarket fell 101 points but still outperformed markets across the region following Wall Street’s plunge on Friday.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index fell 0.8% or 101 points to 11,506.94 after it ended the week flat.

“If you look at it in the context of Asia overall, we're not doing too badly,” said Peter McIntyre​, investment adviser at Craigs Investment Partners.

“We've seen Asia particularly weak and even though we're down ... we are the second-best performing index in Asia-Pacific currently.”

Markets reacted negatively to comments from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's that the central bank would have to keep interest rates at a higher level for longer to fight inflation.

The big news on the NZX on Monday was a2 Milk Company’s annual result, McIntyre said. A2 Milk shares closed up 9.6% at $6.00, a level last reached at the start of March.

123RF Shares in a2 Milk jumped after the company showed signs of recovery.

The specialty milk marketer increased annual profit 52% and its infant formula business returned to growth, with its Chinese and English infant formula growth “encouraging”.

The company does not pay dividends, but it ended the financial year with $816.5m in net cash and planned to spend up to $150 million on buying back its shares over the next year.

“It was a stronger second half and the printed numbers were stronger than the market had expected,” McIntyre said.

“They are still rather optimistic about the coming 12 months as well, so all in all it's been a good recovery from a2.”

Restaurant Brands fell 4.8% to $8.14 after the owner of local franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Carl’s Jr saw higher inflation hit its first-half result. Six-month profit slumped 56% to $15.3m, despite an 8.6% jump in revenue to $611.9m.

Shares in jeweller Michael Hill were up 4.3% at $1.21 after the company reported a nearly 14% lift in annual net profit to $46.7m.

Vista Group fell 1.6% to $1.85 after the cinema software company posted a first-half loss of $18m, having posted an interim loss of $2.6m a year earlier. Vista upgraded its revenue guidance for the year, and said revenue was up 36% on a year earlier.

The result was bang on expectations, McIntyre said.

“They're delivering improved revenue on the back of improving box office numbers, more and more people going back to cinemas, but also on the other hand costs are growing. So it's really in recovery mode.”

Among the blue chips, Meridian Energy fell 1% to $4.95, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was down 2.9% at $19.61, Auckland Airport fell 1.3% to $7.58, and Spark was up 0.3% to $5.29, helping support the wider market.

Overall, 122 stocks declined and 37 gained.

Across the Tasman, Australia’s S&P/ASX200 Index was down 1.9% at 6996.1 in late afternoon trading.

On Wall Street on Friday, the S&P 500 fell 3.4% to 4057.66. The benchmark index is now down almost 15% for the year.

The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 3% to close at 32,283.40 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 3.9% to 12,141.71, its biggest drop since June.

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said in a speech on Friday that the Fed was likely to keep interest rates high enough to slow the US economy “for some time” in order to beat back the high inflation sweeping the country.

The Fed has already hiked its key overnight interest rate four times this year in hopes of slowing the worst inflation in decades.

Higher rates hurt asset prices, but Powell said the pain for US households and businesses would be far greater if inflation were allowed to fester and that “we must keep at it until the job is done”.

Oil prices were up with Brent crude, the international standard, adding 71 cents to US$101.70 a barrel.

