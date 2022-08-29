Christchurch bar justified in dismissing duty manager, ERA finds

A Christchurch bar was justified in firing a duty manager accused of serving alcohol to an intoxicated customer, and of not removing a drunk customer appropriately, the Employment Relations Authority has ruled.

Richard Dear​, owner of The Wave Bar in New Brighton, dismissed Samuel Day​ in October 2020​. Day began working at the sports bar in about 2012 as security, and eventually became a qualified duty manager there in March 2020.

When a regular customer called ‘M’ in the authority’s decision came into the bar on September 25, 2020, Day was told by a coworker that she was intoxicated. Day decided she was not drunk, and she was served two handles of beer in 45 minutes followed by a mid-strength beer.

In the second incident, on October 3, 2020, a customer referred to as ‘W’ entered the bar in a “clearly intoxicated state”, authority member Antoinette Baker said.

W was known for drunken behaviour and a violent reaction when previously removed from the bar, she said.

Day and a barperson refused to serve him alcohol. Day decided to try to sober W up with water and food, and put him in a taxi rather than remove him from the bar straight away.

That was to avoid a repeat of a previous occasion when, after Day removed the man from the bar and locked the door, he “made gun gestures back through the glass frontage of the premises at Mr Day, exposed himself and urinated” before assaulting another customer.

Unsplash A licensee or manager can be fined a maximum of $10,000 if convicted of providing alcohol to an intoxicated person.

About 20 minutes after he entered the bar on October 3, Day talked the man into leaving but then twice restrained him, including put him into a headlock, from coming back inside. Day stayed outside with him until a taxi arrived.

An intoxicated person can be taken to “a place of safety” in the premises, or be removed, according to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

A place of safety was described as alcohol-free, away from the bar, away from friends and others drinking, and where staff could keep an eye on the person.

However, after Day provided water and the man had ordered hot fries, W went off towards the pokies area, then sat on his own with other people drinking nearby, and a jug of beer on a table at one point. He also interacted with other customers.

If convicted of allowing an intoxicated person to remain on a licenced premises, a licensee or manager can be fined up to $5000.

A licensee or manager can be fined a maximum of $10,000 if convicted of providing alcohol to an intoxicated person. The liquor licence can be suspended for up to seven days.

Dear asked Day about the two incidents, and held a disciplinary meeting before dismissing him.

On November 17, Day raised a personal grievance through his representative claiming he was unjustifiably dismissed.

In her decision released on August 23, Baker said the authority had to assess whether an employer decided to dismiss someone based on “what a fair and reasonable employer could have done in all the circumstances”.

Day said he had done nothing wrong. He said in the first case, Last Wave was not justified in finding M was intoxicated when he served her alcohol.

Baker said Day was an “unreliable witness”.

A few days earlier, there had been a police meeting with staff and management of the bar, including Day, about not serving intoxicated people.

“[Last Wave] was facing what could reasonably be seen as an ‘on notice’ warning from the police about previous incidents at the premises. Mr Day was aware of this,” she said.

In the second case, Day said he followed his obligations as a duty manager by putting the man in a place of safety before removing him. Last Wave disagreed.

“I accept [Last Wave’s] submission that Mr Day’s interpretation of his [duty manager] obligations focused primarily on his concern for the welfare of W rather than the legislative requirements relating to the strict options for removal of an intoxicated person from licenced premises,” she said.

She found the company was justified in dismissing Day for both incidents, and reserved costs.

Day told Stuff he intended to challenge the ruling in the Employment Court, and he was “shocked” by the determination.

Dear's lawyer, Anna Oberndorfer, said it was a good decision which took into account all the factors including the size of the business, which affected the closeness of the relationships within it.