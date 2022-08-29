Purex manufacturer makes $500k legal threat against workers, union says

The makers of Purex want more than $500,000 from its Kawerau Mill workers and their union.

The union representing workers locked out by Purex manufacturer Essity says the company is threatening 67 employees with more than $500,000 in damages.

Three weeks ago about 145 workers were locked out indefinitely without pay at the Essity’s Kawerau mill, which makes Purex toilet paper and Handee paper towels.

Essity was seeking to make 67 individual employees “jointly and severally liable” with the union for $542,852 of damages plus costs, the union said on Monday.

“They'll be they'll be going after each of those individuals, and the damages they're seeking [are] about $580,000,” said Tane Phillips​, Pulp and Paper Union Kawerau secretary.

Phillips said Essity’s legal action related to a strike notice issued by the union in July, before the company imposed the lockout.

He said the union would defend its members “vigorously”.

“We believe that we did the union and the workers did nothing wrong. They acted within the law.”

The lockout was imposed by the company after wage negotiations broke down. The company was offering a 3% pay rise plus a cash incentive of $1500 per year over three years, but union members wanted a pay increases in line with inflation and the rising cost of living.

Phillips said the company was using “draconian” tactics to get the workers to sign the deal it had put in front of them.

“If the deal was that good, why do they have to put pressure on them?”

Last week the union obtained a letter showing Essity instructed the company’s superannuation scheme provider, SuperLife, to block workers from making financial hardship withdrawals from their savings.

“This is an absolute punch in the guts for a group of workers who have already been locked out of their jobs without pay,” Phillips said on Monday.

“I’ve had members call me saying they feel sick to their stomach, they feel like the company is going after their families.”

He had been involved with the union for more than 20 years, and the last lockout he was involved in was in 1996. “I haven't seen tactics like this for a long, long time.”

The union had until September 8 to reply to the company’s action, he said.

Strikes and lockouts related to collective bargaining may be legal if they relate to bargaining for a single-party or multi-party collective agreement; and at least one of the employees’ existing collective agreements has expired; and the parties began bargaining at least 40 days earlier.

A strike or lockout may also be legal if part of a collective agreement is illegal and the Employment Court has made an order suspending that part, according to the Employment New Zealand website.

Essity has been approached for comment.

The company said on August 25 that wage increases could lead to loss of investment and threaten local jobs.

Essity’s pay offer was for an increase of 14.7% over three years, comprising a 3% increase every year plus an additional cash payment this year, the company said.

Kawerau mill general manager Peter Hockley said last week that Essity employees working at Kawerau were amongst the highest-paid working in manufacturing in New Zealand, earning nearly double the median weekly earnings of New Zealanders.