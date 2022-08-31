Call to move Wellington container shipping business to Napier rejected

Work on CentrePort’s earthquake-damaged Thorndon Container Wharf was completed in March this year. (File photo)

Greater Wellington has rejected a proposal by Napier Port to take over CentrePort’s container shipping business.

Napier Port’s chief executive Todd Dawson​ first proposed the Wellington-based port transfer its cargo operations to Hawke’s Bay and focus on logging and fuel, rather than redevelop its earthquake-damaged operations centre two years ago.

Dawson said moving the operation to Napier would be more efficient on a national scale as their port had the ability to handle three-to-four times more cargo.

However, late last week, the council voted against the move, following an independent report by PWC that found no compelling reason to accept the proposals.

READ MORE:

* New inland cargo hub will boost Marlborough exporters, say ports

* Earthquake damage risk in Wellington greater than first thought

* High shipping costs are hurting smaller exporters, with delays likely to continue

* Napier Port's new $170m-plus wharf officially opens

* Calls for Wellington to move container port to Napier



Greater Wellington Regional Council chairperson Daran Ponter​ said it “never looked promising” and the report had concluded the same, finding the benefits of the deal would accrue to Napier at the expense of CentrePort’s shareholders and Wellington’s regional economy.

KEVIN STENT Napier Port proposed Wellington’s CentrePort transfer its cargo operations to Hawke’s Bay, and focus on logging and fuel. But Wellington’s regional council says it’s a no-go.

“That’s not a deal we are willing to entertain,” he said. “As a major shareholder in CentrePort, we support its plans for growth, including its container business. Shipping containers through Wellington makes sense, and that’s where our focus remains.”

Under the proposal, CentrePort would have obtained a 4% holding in Napier Port in return for transferring its container shipping business to Napier. CentrePort would have also been given a share of the profits on additional container volumes.

The report found the collaboration suggestion was “in essence, a proposal to acquire CentrePort’s container business”, which did not align with CentrePort’s strategic direction to be a full-service port.

Dom Thomas/RNZ Greater Wellington Regional Council chairperson Daran Ponter says the proposal never looked promising. (File photo)

It noted the port sector in New Zealand was “highly competitive” and to a large extent controlled by international shipping lines. And capacity constraints meant further consolidation was likely.

Greater collaboration with other ports could be “very beneficial” it stated, citing CentrePort’s recent partnership with Port Marlborough as a good example.

“The concept of two competing ports collaborating to generate greater returns on assets employed and provide better and more effective services to its customers is to be encouraged,” the report stated.

In a statement, Dawson said a formal offer or proposal was not made, rather they “tested some ideas and provided some estimates” about how the two could work together.

SUPPLIED Napier Port chief executive Todd Dawson accepts it’s a ‘no’ from Greater Wellington and CentrePort at this stage. (File photo)

He accepted the regional council didn’t want to progress the idea at this stage but also felt the report contained some valuable insights and “starting points” for other conversations.

Dawson said he remained open to continuing discussions with all stakeholders about an “economic and sustainable central New Zealand supply chain”.

“We’re looking forward to some positive outcomes coming out of the freight and supply chain strategy review that is currently underway.”

CentrePort is a private company owned by Greater Wellington (which holds the majority of shares) and Horizons regional councils.

It received a $667 million insurance payout for damage caused by the Kaikōura earthquake in 2016. Reinstatement of earthquake-damaged Thorndon Container Wharf was completed in March this year, costing about $39m including ground resilience works.

The repairs allowed it to double the operational length of the wharf from 125 metres to 262m​, “significantly improving efficiency and capacity”.

Ponter added that CentrePort should continue to consider collaboration between ports and regions across a range of issues as it was well positioned to benefit from potential consolidation of shipping lines, services and port activity.

“Discussion will continue on future service configuration and commercial partnerships,” he said. “But Napier Port’s proposal would effectively lock us out of those discussions.”