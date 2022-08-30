NZ sharemarket jumps 1.2%, a2 Milk shares gain another 6%

A2 Milk was among the leaders again, its shares up 6% following a nearly 10% gain on Monday.

Buoyed by a positive earnings season, the New Zealand sharemarket ignored a negative Wall Street to pile on more than 100 points on Tuesday.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index rose 1.2%, or 141 points, to 11,648 after a 0.8% decline on Monday.

Greg Smith, head of retail at Devon Funds, said a lot of blue chips gained ground, with better-than-expected corporate results providing a boost.

“A lot of companies or New Zealand companies are in good shape, they're raising dividends or engaging in share buybacks,” Smith said.

“There have been more hits than misses over the course of the results season, it was actually going to be a pivotal one because we're getting into life post Covid, or things getting a bit more normal.”

A2 Milk was among the leaders again, up 6% at $6.36 following a nearly 10% gain on Monday.

“A2’s been a big lift, saving the best for last in terms of results,” Smith said. “It was well ahead of expectations, doing very well in China, and it’s lifted sentiment.”

The specialty milk marketer increased annual profit 52%. It does not pay dividends, but planned to spend up to $150 million on buying back its shares over the next year.

Spark, which will return $350m to shareholders through a share buy-back and increase its dividend payment for the first time in seven years, was up 2% at $5.40.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare rose 2.6 to $20.12, Meridian Energy was up 0.6% at $4.98, Auckland Airport rose 1.1% to $7.67, Mercury Energy was up 0.9% at $5.93, and Air New Zealand was up 3% at 67.5c.

Port stocks were among the decliners, with Napier Port shares down 3.3% at $2.89 and Port of Tauranga down 2.3% at $6.65.

Sky TV fell 2% to $2.40. The company said on Friday it would return $70m to shareholders by cancelling some of its shares and resume paying dividends after reporting a 41% rise in net profit.

Among the 186 shares traded, 75 stocks rose and 57 fell.

The NZX50 has fallen 0.9% since August 11, when Vital Healthcare kicked off the latest round of corporate financial results.

Markets tumbled after comments on Friday from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who said the US central bank would have to keep interest rates at a higher level for longer to fight inflation.

Smith said the New Zealand market had outperformed others during the period, in part because of the good results season and also a lack of tech companies provided some insulation from concerns over rising interest rates.

Across the Tasman, Australia’s S&P/ASX200 Index was up 0.7% at 7019 in late afternoon trading, while stocks were mixed across Asia.

Earlier on Wall Street, the S&P 500 index lost 0.7% to 4,030.61, adding to last week's losses. On Friday, the benchmark index lost 3.4% in its biggest one-day drop in two months.

The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6% to 32,098.99, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite tumbled 1% to 12,017.67.

Prices fell on energy markets. Brent crude, the price basis for international trading, shed 69 cents to US$102.24 per barrel in London, having jumped US$4.10 the previous session to US$105.09.

