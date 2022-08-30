Purex maker's legal threat to striking workers at 'extreme end', academic says

The makers of Purex want more than $500,000 from its Kawerau Mill workers and their union.

A legal threat for more than $500,000 in damages against striking workers is at the extreme end of what happens in industrial conflicts in New Zealand, an academic says.

The union representing workers locked out by Purex manufacturer Essity said the company wanted to make 67 individual employees “jointly and severally liable” with the union for $542,852 of damages plus costs.

Tane Phillips​, Pulp and Paper Union Kawerau secretary, said that amounted to about $580,000.

Essity’s legal action related to a strike notice issued by the union in July, before the company imposed a lockout.

Bernard Walker​, associate professor at University of Canterbury business school, said Essity’s action was likely to escalate the existing conflict.

“The employer’s action in this situation, is at the extreme end of what usually occurs in New Zealand,” Walker said.

“It gets into the territory of prolonged conflict and acrimonious relationships that go on for many years.”

One side might force the other to concede, but that was not real resolution, he said.

“We don’t know what the workplace culture has been like leading up to this current situation; maybe there has been a longstanding adversarial style of relating. But this new level of employer action is only likely to make matters worse.”

Many employers were working hard to create an engaged workforce, but this conflict went in the opposite direction, he said.

Trust, commitment and engagement were key elements for productivity, but were likely to be damaged long-term.

“It seems to be increasingly obvious that the workers and the employers aren’t able to find common ground at present. Both sides have totally different views of the pay situation.”

Phillips said the workers wanted a pay rise in line with inflation, currently at 7.3%.

Last week Essity, a Swedish-based multinational, said its pay offer was for an increase of 14.7% over three years, comprising a 3% increase every year plus an additional cash payment this year.

There are three collective contracts at the factory, and the 67 employees threatened with legal action are covered by one of the contracts.

Three weeks ago about 145 workers were locked out indefinitely without pay at Essity’s Kawerau mill, which makes Purex toilet paper and Handee paper towels, after negotiations began earlier this year.

Walker said that although this sort of extended strike and lockout does occur, it was not common in New Zealand.

The Employment Court and Employment Relations Authority had tended to accept that pay negotiations were a “robust” activity where strikes were part of the process, he said.

The situation at Kawerau was now potentially one in which there were grounds for the Employment Relations Authority to act as a facilitator to help reach a settlement.

Both parties would have to agree to that, he said.

To qualify for accessing facilitation, there had to be one or more strikes or lockouts in the course of bargaining, and the strikes or lockouts had to be protracted or acrimonious, according to the Employment Relations Act.

Most unions were experienced enough to comply with the conditions required for a strike to be legal, Walker said.

The most common conditions put into practice were that the previous collective agreement had expired, the parties had been negotiating for a new one for 40 days, and they have given required notice.

If a strike or lockout was not legal, the employer could entertain the possibility of an injunction to stop the action, or to sue for losses caused by the strike or lockout.

It was relatively common for an employer to seek an injunction, generally to stop strike action, but that was different from seeking damages from action that was already occurring.