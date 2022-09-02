Ex-worker to pay $45k after giving employer's secrets to Australian rival

How the Employment Relations Authority works. (Video first published in June 2021)

A former employee of pest control company Key Industries who stole secrets and gave them to an Australian rival has been ordered to pay $45,000 in penalties.

The 261 breaches by Campbell Perrin​ carried a potential maximum total penalty of $2.6 million, but the Employment Relations Authority compressed them into six representative breaches, significantly reducing the amount.

Perrin provided a “shopping list” of customers and their commercial needs to Australian pest control company Agserv, and essentially gave the company a blueprint for setting up a local business, authority member Rachel Larmer​ said in a decision dated August 26.

Key Industries made Perrin redundant in 2020 as part of a restructuring due to the impacts of Covid-19. He was responsible for about 400 customers in New Zealand and 20 in the Pacific, looking after accounts representing about 45% of turnover.

He was given 30 days’ notice on May 8 2020. He was subject to “non-compete and non-solicitation” restraints for 90 days after his employment ended, and his confidentiality obligations continued in perpetuity.

When Perrin returned his company-issued laptop and mobile phone, Key Industries discovered he had tried to delete, or had deleted, all of its information off the devices.

Twenty-five photos were found in the “deleted items” folder of internal pricing screenshots Perrin had taken of the company’s database, but most of the information could not be recovered.

Getty Images Key Industries made Campbell Perrin redundant in 2020 as part of a restructuring.

Key Industries investigated and found Perrin had been copying and retaining its confidential information, had diverted business opportunities from the company, had solicited its clients and customers, and had passed confidential information to Agserv.

The “highly sensitive” confidential information included customer, pricing and sales data that went back five years.

Perrin admitted giving information to Agserv’s general manager in Australia, Jason Green, on May 14, while Perrin was still working at Key Industries, and the pair emailed a number of times that day.

Green said they were personal emails between friends and denied receiving “anything confidential or commercially valuable”. Perrin was close friends with Green, who had been best man at Perrin’s wedding.

Weeks later, Agserv set up a company in New Zealand.

Perrin was employed as New Zealand manager and was due to start work in September 2020 but resigned before starting the job as a result of the authority proceedings, which had also put a pause on Agserv’s New Zealand business.

If Agserv set up a New Zealand branch, “the financial consequences of that could have potentially been devastating for Key Industries’ business”, Larmer said.

“Key Industries’ analysis of Mr Green’s email was that he had believed 30% of its business could be ‘easily’ taken and half of its business could be taken ‘reasonably quickly’, once Agserv GP started operating in New Zealand.”

Perrin seriously undermined the trust and confidence fundamental in an employment relationship, Larmer said. His misuse of confidential information was “particularly egregious”.

He was also obstructive and failed to co-operate with the authority’s investigation, she said.

Perrin committed 261 breaches in total; 218 of his employment agreement and 43 of obstructing or delaying the authority’s investigation.

He faced a potential maximum penalty of $10,000 per breach, or a total potential maximum of $2.6m. The breaches were grouped, or “globalised” into six representative breaches, cutting the total maximum penalties to $60,000.

Perrin was penalised $37,500 for breaches of his employment agreement and $7500 for obstructing and delaying the ERA investigation, totalling $45,000.

Penalties were normally payable to the Crown, and could not be used as compensation. However, Perrin was ordered to pay $37,500 to Key Industries to acknowledge the cost, stress and business disruption as a result of the employment agreement breaches.

The remaining $7500 would go to the Crown.

Perrin was also ordered to pay special damages of $2804 for Key Industries’ use of an investigation tool, LawFlow. Key Industries would be awarded some legal fees as special damages, which had yet to be determined.

Costs were reserved.

The highest penalty imposed on an individual by the authority was for $50,000. In 2013, website developer Perry Bernard took confidential information from Zeald NZ and starting work for a rival while working out his notice. The ERA found he breached his contract with Zeald NZ 263 times and “flagrantly” breached his employer’s trust.