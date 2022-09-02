NZX inches up 0.1%, a2 Milk shares continue winning run

Shares in the former market hero find form, with a2 Milk gaining 18% for the week.

The New Zealand sharemarket eked out a small rise to end the week, while a2 Milk shares pushed their weekly gain to 18%.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index closed up 0.1% at 11,628 following an even smaller gain on Thursday of 0.08%.

“It’s been a bit of a quiet day on the market really,” said Grant Davies, investment adviser at Hamilton Hindin Greene.

“We've just been through a reasonably solid reporting season, but the market’s more forward focused and obviously worried about inflation, again, following the US market down over the week.”

Hopes the US Federal Reserve might ease off rate hikes due to signs of cooling US economic activity were dashed a week ago.

Chair of the central bank Jerome Powell said the Fed needed to keep rates elevated enough “for some time” to slow the economy.

Former market darling a2 Milk, which has fallen out of favour since Covid struck its Chinese trade, roared back into life this week, gaining 18% this week following a positive annual result on Monday.

A2 Milk has achieved huge success in China, but Covid-19 boder closures prevented Chinese tourists and students shipping its product back to China, in what is known as the daigou trade.

On Monday, the company said it increased annual profit 52% and its infant formula business had returned to growth. It also planned to spend up to $150m on buying back its shares over the next year.

On Friday, a2 shares were up 1.7% at $6.45, on heavy turnover valued at $13.7 million.

“A2 Milk obviously had a had a pretty good result,” Davies said. “Prior to that, of course, the market was fairly downcast on on the company.

“There's a well publicised string of issues they've had over the last few years. But the result did show some green shoots in terms of a turnaround and growing market share in China. And the market’s responded in kind.”

Among the blue chip stocks, Meridian Energy rose 0.2% to $4.98, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare fell 0.8% to $19.79, Auckland Airport was up 0.1% at $7.66, Spark rose 0.5% to $5.38 and Mercury Energy jumped 2.7% to $6.01.

The aged care sector performed well, with Summerset up 2.5% at $11.11 and Oceania jumping 3% to $1.00.

The sector faces a Government probe into whether two-decade-old consumer protections for village residents need beefing up.

“There has been some discussion around the regulatory regime of late. And this week they did try to front foot that as an industry and set their own standards around contract clarity and transparency and the likes. So perhaps the market feels that that might have reduced the regulatory risk,” Davies said.

Across the Tasman, Australia’s S&P/ASX200 Index fell again after Thursday’s 1.8% plunge, closing down 0.5% at 6828.

Elsewhere, in Asia, stock markets were mixed ahead of US jobs data that might influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes to cool surging inflation.

The data on August hiring would show how the US economy is responding to four earlier Fed hikes to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high. A strong reading would give ammunition to Fed officials who say higher interest rates are needed to slow economic activity and reduce upward pressure on consumer prices.

Earlier on Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3% 3966.85, rebounding from a four-day string of declines. It ended August with a 4.2% loss.

The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.5% at 31,656.42. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 0.3% to 11,785.13 for its fifth daily drop.

Oil prices rose, with Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, up US$1.64 to US$94 per barrel in London. It plunged US$3.28 the previous session to US$92.36 a barrel.

- With AP