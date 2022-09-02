'Progress' in talks between Purex maker and locked-out Kawerau workers

Talks will continue next week between Purex manufacturer Essity and the union representing workers locked out at the company’s mill at Kawerau.

Bargaining began at the start of the year but nearly four weeks ago the Swedish multinational locked out 145 workers indefinitely, 19 days after industrial action began, the company said.

The company and the Pulp and Paper Union began facilitated bargaining on Thursday with the help of the Employment Relations Authority.

“We're still talking, we're still in the room,” said union secretary Tane Phillips​ on Friday.

Essity’s Kawerau general manager Peter Hockley said there had been progress over the past two days, and discussions would continue on Monday and Tuesday.

“Essity is committed to a fair and reasonable settlement that will support the future of the site.”

The Kawerau Mill would remain shut while talks continued, he said.

Last week the union requested the involvement of the ERA, and said in its application “it is having serious difficulties concluding an agreement and seeks a reference to facilitated bargaining as a means of overcoming the difficulties”.

The authority accepted the application on Monday, and Essity did not oppose it.

In its determination, the ERA said “the union seeks the intervention of the authority as a circuit breaker to try get the parties back around the negotiating table and see where there might be enough give and take to allow them to reach agreement”.

The application met the Employment Relations Act condition that during the bargaining there has been one or more strikes or lockouts which have been protracted.

Phillips told the authority that there had been six strikes between July and August, and the lockout imposed on August 9 was continuous and ongoing.

The direct action was affecting the supply of toilet paper.

“As a matter of impression to be gained from the circumstances put forward by the union and which are not viewed differently by the employer, the authority considers the strikes and the lockout can properly be labelled as protracted,” said ERA member Alastair Dumbleton​.

“It is also desirable given the importance of toilet paper, for the parties to receive the assistance sought to conclude bargaining as quickly as possible and with minimum distraction from pursuing other important objectives the union and the employer both have.”

The workers wanted a pay rise in line with inflation, currently at 7.3%.

Essity’s pay offer was for an increase of 14.7% over three years, comprising a 3% increase every year plus an additional cash payment this year of $4500 which it said was equal to another 5.4% to deal with current inflation pressures.

The union has accused Essity of “starvation tactics” after the company instructed its superannuation scheme provider to block the workers from making financial hardship withdrawals from their savings.

The company also wanted to make 67 individual employees “jointly and severally liable” with the union for $542,852 of damages plus costs, the union said this week. The legal action related to a strike notice issued by the union in July.

There are three collective contracts at the factory, and the 67 employees threatened with legal action were covered by one of the contracts.

On Tuesday, Hockley said a separate legal case was underway where the company had challenged the legality of some union strikes, but that was likely to be “weeks or even months away”.