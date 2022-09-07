James Hardie awarded $2.1m in costs after winning leaky building case

The nightmare of leaky, rotting houses first emerged in the 1990s. It's cost homeowners billions of dollars.

Building products manufacturer James Hardie has been awarded $2.1​ million in costs after successfully defending itself in a leaky building case at the High Court in Wellington.

A group of 153 owners of leaky properties failed to prove their claim that James Hardie's Harditex fibre cement cladding boards were the cause of leaks and rot in their homes.

In August 2021 the High Court in Wellington ruled that bad building was the cause of the leaks, after a case involving months of hearings, 67 witnesses, and more than 10,000 pages of written expert evidence.

James Hardie had claimed costs of $2.3​m. It also claimed $4.7​m in other expenses which included bringing in an overseas expert witness who had a charge-out rate of about NZ$900 an hour.

READ MORE:

* NZ's massive leaky building scandal isn't going anywhere, so here's how to solve it

* Bad building, not James Hardie's Harditex caused leak, High Court finds

* James Hardie leaky homes trial ends early with settlement, but no compensation for owners



“Like the litigation, the claimed costs are large,” said High Court Justice Simon France​ in his judgment dated August 16.

Tracey Cridge and Mark Unwin outside their leaky Wellington home in 2015.

The case represented a significant reputational threat to James Hardie, he said.

“Further, the claim in relation to the properties was quantified at $127m, so it was also a significant claim in pure fiscal terms.”

The litigation was funded by class action law firm Claims Funding Australia, which would be responsible for the costs.

James Hardie was awarded $2.1m in costs, but some adjustments to the $4.7m in other expenses had not yet been resolved between the parties.

The claims relating to trial days for two expert witnesses were reduced by 45%, and there was a proposed $50,000 reduction for an invoice from a Canadian firm, RDH Building Science.

The plaintiffs had challenged James Hardie’s costs claim on a number of issues, including whether some large claims relating to key witnesses were reasonable.

They also unsuccessfully argued that because their case was one of three brought by owners of homes clad in Harditex, James Hardie’s costs fighting the claims should be spread across the three sets of plaintiffs.

The Cridge proceeding, the subject of the costs judgment, was filed in August 2015. The case has gone to the Court of Appeal.

The $220m White case was filed in the Auckland high Court in December 2015 and ended after the litigation funder pulled its funding mid-trial. The case was settled with a $1.25m payment to James Hardie.

The third case, known as the Waitākere proceeding, was filed in Auckland at the same time as the White case and had a court date for May 2023.

The Cridge plaintiffs lost their claim that James Hardie breached its duty of care to them, and failed to prove the company had engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct under the Fair Trading Act.

The first Harditex claim in that case was brought by Tracey Cridge and Mark Unwin from Wellington, who were shocked to find their Island Bay home had widespread water damage.

What initially appeared to be a small leak was revealed by experts to be widespread internal water damage with an estimated repair bill of more than $300,000.

They were joined by the owners of 152 other properties which had suffered water damage.

Harditex was manufactured in New Zealand from July 1987 to July 2005. It was a big selling product for James Hardie and used extensively in the residential market.

Harditex was sold as suitable as part of a weatherproof cladding system capable of giving a monolithic look.