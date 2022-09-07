NZ sharemarket falls 0.4%, Restaurant Brands joins slide with 1.9% loss

Investors pushed KFC operator Restaurant Brands shares down 1.9% after news two key figures will retire in 2023.

The New Zealand sharemarket lost 50 points on Wednesday but withstood the bigger declines seen offshore.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index closed down 0.4% at 11,548 following a small 0.1% loss on Tuesday.

Tina Teng​, CMC Markets analyst, said the NZX had been under pressure in the past few days due to the resumed sell-off in global equity markets.

That sell-off was driven by a resurgence in global bond yields, a deteriorated outlook for Chinese economic growth, and the European Union energy crisis, she said.

Investors were fairly risk-averse despite positive outlooks from companies in the recent reporting season.

“But the NZX is still outperforming the global major indices recently, with some quality stocks staying strong, such as a2 milk, Infratil, Spark, and Chorus.”

Despite their recent gains those stocks mostly snapped their winning streak on Wednesday. A2 Milk fell 2.6% to $6.18, Infratil lost 1.1% to $9.40, and Spark was down 0.4% at $5.41, while Chorus was up 0.7% at $8.01.

Greg Smith​, head of retail at Devon Funds, said Fisher & Paykel Healthcare recovered a little on Wednesday, but had been trading at levels not seen since before Covid hit.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was up 1.5% at $19.20, having dipped to $18.90 on Tuesday.

“That's had a few down days,” he said.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare had a good business before Covid, Smith said, and it received a huge boost on the back of demand for its products in hospitals around the world when the pandemic hit.

Hospitalisations were now falling, and that raised questions about what its earnings would look like in the future.

Last month Fisher & Paykel Healthcare said first-half profit could fall as much as 62% as demand from hospitals for its breathing aids slowed.

Fast food operator Restaurant Brands fell 1.9% to $8.05, its lowest level since March 2020. The local owner of KFC and Pizza Hut franchises said on Wednesday that chief executive Russel Creedy​ and chief financial officer Grant Ellis​ would retire in early 2023.

Creedy first joined the company in 2001 as supply chain manager, and also served as general manager for Pizza Hut in New Zealand. He was appointed CEO in 2007.

“They've been under the pump a bit, struggling to pass on costs, they haven't been displaying much pricing power,” Smith said.

Among the power stocks, Meridian Energy fell 0.3% to $4.87, Mercury Energy lost 0.8% to $5.99, and Contact Energy was down 0.6% at $8.04.

There were 96 falls and 44 rises on the market.

Australia’s S&P/ASX200 Index closed down 1.4% at 6729, and shares were mostly lower across Asia as pessimism prevailed about higher interest rates ahead.

Earlier on Wall Street shares fell coming into a holiday-shortened week. The benchmark S&P 500 was down 0.4% to 3908.19 after bouncing between a gain of 0.5% and a loss of 1%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 31,145.30 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.7% to 11,544.91.

The major indexes are coming off their third losing week in a row, part of a late-summer slump that erased much of the benchmark S&P 500's gains from July and early August.

Oil prices declined. Brent crude, the international standard, fell US$1.34 to US$91.49 a barrel.