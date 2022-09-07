'Crazy over peperomias': Plans to get more exotic houseplants into NZ

Kiwi plant lovers can get their hands on more exotic houseplants if an application to allow in 12 species is approved.

New Zealand Plant Producers Inc (NZPPI) is trying to get approval to allow 12 houseplant species into New Zealand. The species included jewel orchid (macodes petola), peacock peperomia (peperomia albovittata), trailing jade (peperomia rotundifolia) and bridal bouquet (plumeria pudica).

Only two new exotic houseplant species had been approved to enter New Zealand since 1996, said NZPPI chief executive Matthew Dolan.

“I believe if we got these new species into New Zealand, there’d be a huge amount of excitement in that community. They haven't had access to anything new for decades.”

READ MORE:

* This tiny Bay of Islands home is green in more ways than one, and has more houseplants than square metres

* What science tells us about the mood-boosting effects of indoor plants

* The houseplant collection that's spread from home to the owner's bakery



The feedback from the houseplant community was “intense” when the organisation consulted for its application to the Environmental Protection Authority, Dolan said.

Some buyers were prepared to pay thousands of dollars for sought after plants. Last year a variegated minima sold for more than $9000 on Trade Me, with more than 15,000 views for the listing.

Trade Me spokesperson Ruby Topzand​ said houseplants had become the 'it' item over the last couple of years, and prices had crept up.

Gail Church/Stuff Monstera were among the most popular indoor plants for sale on Trade Me.

This year’s most expensive houseplant to sell on the site was an anthurium veitchii narrow form that sold for $9950 in April, she said.

There was currently a single hoya leaf listed on Trade Me for $4500.

The hoya and monstera were the most popular plants with 14,900 and 11,500 searches respectively on the site last month.

The EPA said nine of the plants on NZPPI’s list were already in the country, traded either commercially or on social media by influencers and collectors. The application aimed to resolve the plants’ legal status.

NZPPI also wanted to release three new species not known to be in New Zealand: peacock peperomia, beetle peperomia (peperomia quadrangularis), and plumerica pudica.

The nine species already in New Zealand were traded reasonably regularly, and getting them classified properly meant people could stop worrying about having them in their houses, Dolan said.

The other three were extremely popular overseas, and there were concerns that people would try to smuggle them if they were not legitimised.

It was hard to know how much plant smuggling went on, but it was “not infrequent” for people to be charged with plant material at the border, he said.

Most houseplants were sold through retailers, with social media and internet sales more common for niche plants.

“People live in small houses these days, they don't have large backyards like we used to have. So their houseplants are around them, it’s their connection with nature,” Dolan said.

"People go crazy over the peperomias, they're really popular."

The EPA said houseplants were the fastest-growing plant category in retail stores, with enthusiasts trading and buy them to build collections of more than 200 plants.

If the application was approved, the plants could be released without restriction.

Mitre 10/Supplied New Zealanders lack access to plant varieties that are popular overseas, New Zealand Plant Producers Inc said.

The EPA wanted feedback from people about whether the new species should be allowed into the country.

Submissions will close at midnight on October 19.

The houseplant species included in NZPPI’s application: