NZ sharemarket up 1.1%, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare jumps 3.7%

The New Zealand sharemarket hitched itself to Wall Street’s wagon, rising along with other markets after the S&P 500 had its biggest gain in four weeks.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index closed up 1.1% at 11,677 following a 0.4% loss on Wednesday.

Greg Main​, a director at Jarden, said shares rose strongly in the United States, sparking gains on other markets.

“Our market didn't quite go down as much as the others have been, and we haven't risen as much today, but definitely positive sentiment has flowed through to our market today,” he said.

Investors were watching for what may happen to interest rates at the European Central Bank's meeting, as well as for comments from US Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday (US time).

An oil price well below US$100 a barrel was helping boost sentiment particularly in the US, where it was seen as one signal that inflation may be easing, Main said.

SUPPLIED Fisher & Paykel Healthcare jumped 3.7% to $19.9, having dipped to a three-year low of $18.90 on Tuesday.

“I think the market expects inflation to come down, it’s just where it eventually settles and what the central bankers’ reactions to that are.”

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare jumped 3.7% to $19.9, having dipped to $18.90 on Tuesday, its lowest point since October 2019.

Meridian Energy was up 2.6% at $5.00, Auckland Airport gained 1.4% to $7.60, Spark was up 1.2% at $5.48, and Mercury Energy was up 1% at $6.05.

Contact Energy, which went ex-dividend to the tune of 21c, was down 0.2% or 20c at $7.81. Ebos, which went ex a 49c dividend, was up 2.7% or $1.07 at $39.43.

On the down side, My Food Bag fell 3.1% to 61c, Chorus was down 1.1% at $7.92, and Summerset fell 0.4% to $10.90.

Restaurant Brands recovered from Wednesday’s 1.9% loss, gaining 1.1% to $8.14. A2 Milk was up 0.9% at $6.24 while Infratil eased 0.1% to $9.39.

Across the Tasman, Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index jumped 1.5% to 6835, and markets rose across Asia.

Earlier on Wall Street the S&P 500 rose 1.8% to 3979.87, its biggest single-day gain in four weeks, with roughly 95% of the stocks in the benchmark index closing higher. The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4% to 31,581.28 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 2.1% to 11,791.90.

The indexes are now all in the green for the week, a welcome respite for traders after a slump in recent weeks that erased much of the US market's gains from a July and early August rally.

But Wall Street watchers cautioned that the market was likely to see more volatility in coming weeks ahead of the next Federal Reserve interest rate policy update scheduled for September 21.

The US central bank has already raised rates four times this year and markets expect it to deliver another jumbo-sized increase of three-quarters of a percentage point at it next meeting in two weeks as it battles decades-high inflation.

Oil prices rose. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 68 cents to US$88.68 a barrel.

- With AP