How much reo Māori do people need to do business in NZ?

Matangiroa Flavell explains how weaving reo Māori and reo Pākehā together in her gym is helping to revitalise te reo Māori.

Te reo Māori is becoming more of a must-have in business with the Māori economy a growing powerhouse in Aotearoa.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori is being celebrated this week, and the number of speakers is growing. The Government has set a target of 1 million speakers of basic te reo by 2040, and 150,000 who are proficient.

By 2018, 907,000 New Zealanders aged 15 and over could speak about at least basic things in te reo Māori, up from 770,000 two years earlier, according to a report by Te Puni Kōkiri in March.

Progress was “holding steady” for proficient speakers, with just under 72,000 Māori aged 15 or over using te reo Māori at least as much as English in 2018, compared with 70,000 in 2016.

Support for the language is increasing and its use is becoming more normalised.

Angela Edwards​, Māori business sector lead at accounting firm BDO, said the required level of language depended on the setting.

SUPPLIED The use of te reo Māori is growing, and there is a lot of interest in learning it, says Angela Edwards of BDO.

Te reo Māori was used a lot on marae, but it was also used by many businesses on their websites, in their values, and on signage.

“At rūnanga level, your proficiency needs to be higher, especially so you know what they're talking about. When you're dealing with a smaller Māori business, it's a lower level of knowledge [required].”

Not knowing te reo Māori might not mean losing Māori business, but speaking it could provide a boost.

“When you have people who are willing to engage in te reo there’s that feeling of familiarity, and Māori business is very relationship based,” she said.

Based in the Northland town of Kerikeri, Edwards said her office worked a lot with Māori businesses and was working to increase its own capability, for example by offering te reo courses for staff.

“We're not perfect, but we're on a journey to increase our level of reo, and that's mostly so we can engage better with our people, with our clients,” she said.

“The level of reo I see is growing, and the interest to learn it is really, really dynamic at the moment.”

Non-Māori speakers might be afraid of making a mistake, but the key was to be respectful and be authentic. It was also important to be aware of protocol about things such as karakia and greetings.

She started to see a change three or four years ago, with people becoming more aware they needed to more about te ao Māori.

A push from the Government was driving that change, and younger generations were much more familiar with the language.

More positive stories also helped.

“When Maori stood up for change, they were protesters, or they were activists when they stood up for what they believe. Now you're seeing this other side where they are powerhouses, where they are big contributors to the economy.

“And people recognise that the value sets that Maori have are values that are good for everybody.”

Tākuta Ferris​, spokesperson for the New Zealand Māori Council, said virtually everyone in the country knew some Māori words such as whānau, hui and mahi.

“If you’re looking at the business and the corporate side of things, there's definitely a well ingrained expectation that as part of your set of professional capabilities there’s some ability and awareness around te ao Māori, Māori language, Māori customs.

“How Māori live is absolutely a part of those core capabilities these days.”

Supplied/Stuff “It’s get on board or just stay on the sideline, in terms of Māori business,” says Tākuta Ferris of the NZ Māori Council.

There were pockets of resistance but that would not stop progress, he said.

“In the business sector, if you can't really operate well from a Māori perspective, or at least be cognisant enough to engage well with Māori, you're not likely to do a lot of business with Māori.

“The Māori economy is a huge part of the New Zealand economy, and growing at a rate that's faster than most other segments of the economy.

“It's get on board or just stay on the sideline, in terms of Māori business.”

A new generation was coming through school who were more immersed in the language and culture than previous generations of New Zealanders.

“There aren't really many negatives to learning a language, and ours is part of our country and our people's point of difference when you line us up against the rest of the world. Just kia kaha, give it a go.”