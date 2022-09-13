Locked-out Kawerau workers to vote on new offer from Purex manufacturer

The makers of Purex want more than $500,000 from its Kawerau Mill workers and their union.

Workers locked out by Essity will vote on Wednesday morning whether to accept a renewed offer from the Purex toilet paper manufacturer.

Bargaining began at the start of the year but five weeks ago the Swedish multinational hygiene and health company locked out 145 workers indefinitely.

The company and the Pulp and Paper Workers’ Union began facilitated bargaining at the start of September with the help of the Employment Relations Authority (ERA).

Peter Hockley​, Essity’s general manager at the Kawerau paper mill, said the company had accepted recommendations from the ERA and proposed an offer to the union.

READ MORE:

* Businesses warned about potential Tork toilet paper shortage as Essity lockout continues

* 'Progress' in talks between Purex maker and locked-out Kawerau workers

* Purex maker's legal threat to striking workers at 'extreme end', academic says



The ERA recommended a 5% pay increase this year and a $4000 lump sum; a 4.5% increase in 2023 and a $3000 lump sum; and a 4% increase in 2024.

The workers had wanted a pay rise in line with inflation, currently at 7.3%.

Melanie Carroll/Stuff Workers locked out by Essity will vote on Wednesday morning whether to accept a renewed offer.

Essity’s original pay offer was for an increase of 14.7% over three years, comprising a 3% increase every year plus an additional cash payment this year of $4500, which it said was equal to another 5.4% to deal with current inflation pressures.

The company had also withdrawn all legal claims against the union. Essity was seeking to make 67 individual employees “jointly and severally liable” with the union for $542,852 of damages plus costs.

Union secretary Tane Phillips​ said he would put the new offer to members at 8am on Wednesday.

“I'm taking it to the membership tomorrow to see and do what they may with it. But Essity have not contacted me; I've got no paperwork from them,” he said.

Hockley said Essity planned to resume production at the Kawerau mill on Thursday, subject to the union and employees accepting the offer.

“Reaching an agreement is in everyone’s best interests and allows work to return to normal at the mill,” he said.

Under the ERA’s recommendations, the agreement would expire in July 2025.