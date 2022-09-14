Locked out Kawerau workers accept higher Essity pay offer with 'relief'

Pulp and Paper Workers’ Union secretary Tane Phillips​ said members would return to work on Monday.

After five weeks of being locked out, relieved union members at Essity’s Kawerau mill have voted to accept an increased pay offer from the Purex toilet paper manufacturer.

Bargaining began at the start of the year, but in early August the Swedish multinational hygiene and health company locked out 145 workers indefinitely.

Pulp and Paper Workers’ Union secretary Tane Phillips​ said members would return to work on Monday, after celebrating the result on Thursday.

“The guys, there was relief on the floor about going back to work, but they were also pretty proud of themselves, how we stuck together and were galvanised in the action we took,“ he said on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Businesses warned about potential Tork toilet paper shortage as Essity lockout continues

* Purex maker's legal threat to striking workers at 'extreme end', academic says

* He starred in a Purex commercial. Now he's among 145 workers locked out with no pay



“The vote itself didn’t take long. The offer was in line with where we had been coming from all along,”

The workers had wanted a pay rise in line with inflation, currently at 7.3%.

Essity accepted an Employment Relations Authority recommendation of a 5% pay increase this year and a $4000 lump sum; a 4.5% increase in 2023 and a $3000 lump sum; and a 4% increase in 2024.

The company’s original three-year offer comprised a 3% increase every year plus an additional cash payment this year of $4500, which it said was equal to another 5.4% to deal with current inflation pressures.

1 NEWS The makers of Purex want more than $500,000 from its Kawerau Mill workers and their union.

Phillips said members would hold a barbecue on Thursday to celebrate and to thank their supporters in Kawerau and from other parts of the country.

“We've had some great support. We had one guy gave us over 100 bags of oranges, we had people dropping off kai.

“We had money coming from not just from the organised labour unions in New Zealand, which was gratefully accepted, but there was also one from a little old lady that was on the benefit. She sent money in, and there was a lot of that kind of money coming in.”

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions had also organised a fundraiser for the locked-out workers.

The strike then the lockout had been hard on members and their whānau.

“There was hard pressure applied to them, but they stayed very solid, which was really great to see.”

Phillips said some of Essity’s actions “were very old school”. That included seeking to make 67 individual employees liable along with the union for $542,852 of damages plus costs, and blocking workers from making financial hardship withdrawals from their savings.

Alan Gibson/Stuff Grant Carncross, who featured in the Rolly advert for Purex, was among the workers locked out by Essity.

“We think we've prevailed, even though those factors were used, and we're going to go back to work and want to help the company. It is our place of work for our members,” he said.

Members would return to work together on Monday at 7.30am.

“We will all go back on as we came off or were locked out. And there will be a karakia, we think the right thing to do is do a bit of a cleansing and are starting afresh,” Phillips said.

Phillips said it was one of the longest lockouts for a long time in New Zealand.

The first of the three collectives at the site came due in December 2021, and bargaining began at the start of the year.

The company and the Pulp and Paper Workers’ Union began facilitated bargaining at the start of September with the help of the Employment Relations Authority (ERA).

Peter Hockley​, Essity’s general manager at Kawerau, said reaching an agreement was in everyone’s best interests and allowed work to return to normal at the mill.

The company was planning for production to resume on Monday.

“The focus for Essity now is on the long-term future of the Kawerau mill and rebuilding our relationships with the mill workers,” Hockley said.

Kawerau was the last remaining paper production and manufacturing plant in the country supplying nearly 50% of the market, he said on Tuesday.

“Essity’s sole focus has been on reaching an agreement that is fair but helps secure the long-term future of the Kawerau mill.

“Economic pressure has seen one other major plant close over last year and another reduce jobs and pay rates to stay competitive. In the last 12-months, two other suppliers have left New Zealand because of cost pressures.

“Essity has shown its commitment to the Kawerau mill by investing $130 million in plant upgrades over recent years.”

Under the ERA’s recommendations, the agreement would expire in July 2025.

Essity said on Tuesday it had also withdrawn all legal claims against the union.